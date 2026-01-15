Sports

Girls’ varsity teams battle it out for glory in District 4 hockey

January 15, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Local varsity girls’ high school hockey teams are showing a lot of talent on the ice this year as teams battle their way through a series of tournaments around the region.

Girls’ high school hockey in District 4 play a series of tournaments rather than a regular season schedule.

There are five tournament days this year hosted by different schools. On tournament days, each team plays three games over the course of the day.

Most of the girls who play high school hockey have hockey experience outside of school with many players at the rep level or higher.

This means games are highly competitive with a lot of skill on the ice.

The tournaments bring out a lot of fans who come out to watch their teams.

The most recent tournament took place at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Complex in Shelburne where four teams played games starting at 8 a.m., finishing at 4 p.m.

Centre Dufferin District High School is currently in first place in the District 4 standings. They are undefeated with a 5-0-1 record and 11 points.

Erin District High School is in second place with a 4-1 record and 8 points.

In third place, Wellington Heights Secondary School has a 3-2-1 record.

Norwell District Secondary School is in fourth place with a 2-6-1 record.

Westside Secondary School is in fifth place with a 2-6-1 record and five points.

The next tournament day will take place Feb. 5 in Palmerston.

Westside will have to sit out that tournament day as one team doesn’t play in each tournament to accommodate the schedule.

The Westside girls will return to the ice for the final tournament day Feb. 10 in Erin.

The playoff schedule has not yet been announced.


