From Renovation to Celebration: Mill St. branch of Orangeville Library to host grand reopening

February 8, 2024 · 0 Comments

The Orangeville Public Library is ready to celebrate the grand reopening of the Mill St. Branch. The branch officially reopened in November last year, following several renovations, which included an upgrade of the internal elevator system.

This Saturday, Feb. 10, between 1 and 4 p.m., the community is invited to visit the library and join in on grand reopening festivities while exploring the changes.

Activities will be held throughout the library, including a showcase of services, storytimes at 1 and 3 p.m., tech activities, and crafts for kids.

An official ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. followed by refreshments.

“The Library Board is delighted with the renovation and invites the community to discover the changes and connect with us as we soar into 2024,” said Library Board chair Sheri Marks. “We are excited to show the community all we have to offer.”

Renovation features include:

· A larger, brand new, fully accessible elevator with access to all levels

· Orangeville’s first living wall, made up of 352 pothos plants

· Changes to the lobby, including a new service desk, flooring, and lighting

· A glass atrium connecting the main level to the basement with a seating area

· A new accessible washroom on the main level, now providing three accessible washrooms.

· Two refurbished washrooms in the basement

· New electrical, plumbing, and fire safety system upgrades

“The open space allows for mixed use,” said Marks. “It’s a gathering space for school tours and library events, or the ideal place to read a book, wait for the bus, or meet up with friends.”

“The project demonstrates the Town of Orangeville and Library Board’s strong commitment to accessibility and inclusion for everyone,” she added.

In the lobby, visitors will notice custom features that tie into the Storyland entrance on the third floor. These additions, created by local artist Beckie Morris and Theatre Orangeville’s design team, highlight the library’s new branding – that books are just the beginning.

“We are the community’s resource, open seven days a week, and need to be fully accessible”, said Darla Fraser, Orangeville Public Library CEO. “We want everyone to find a sense of belonging here, where stories echo on every floor and a love of learning has no bounds.”

Readers Comments (0)