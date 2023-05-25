General News » Uncategorized

Dufferin OPP searching for two suspects in $5,500 perfume heist at two Shoppers Drug Marts in Orangeville

May 25, 2023   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin OPP is looking to identify two suspects for theft of perfume at two Shoppers Drug Mart locations in the Town of Orangeville.

On May 13, 2023, at approximately 8:50 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a shoplifting incident at Shoppers Drug Mart. Police received information that the theft of a large quantity of high-end perfume had occurred on May 12, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m. The total value of stolen merchandise is approximately $4,900.

Again on May 13, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to another shoplifting incident at a different Shoppers Drug Mart location. Police received information that the theft of a large quantity of high-end perfume had occurred on May 12, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m. The total value of stolen merchandise is approximately $600. 

 The suspects in both incidents are described as:

  • Female
  • South Asian
  • Late 20’s-Early 30’s
  • Black hair
  • Slim to medium build
  • Wearing blue jeans, white t-shirt, black jacket along with a black shoulder bag
  • Male
  • South Asian
  • Late 20’s-Early 30’s
  • Heavy build
  • Beard
  • Wearing black pants, black hat along with a grey full zip hoodie

Officers are seeking the assistance of the public to identify the suspect.

If you have information about this or other suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.



         


