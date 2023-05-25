Dufferin OPP searching for two suspects in $5,500 perfume heist at two Shoppers Drug Marts in Orangeville

May 25, 2023 · 0 Comments
Dufferin OPP is looking to identify two suspects for theft of perfume at two Shoppers Drug Mart locations in the Town of Orangeville.
On May 13, 2023, at approximately 8:50 a.m., Dufferin OPP responded to a shoplifting incident at Shoppers Drug Mart. Police received information that the theft of a large quantity of high-end perfume had occurred on May 12, 2023, at approximately 8:45 p.m. The total value of stolen merchandise is approximately $4,900.
Again on May 13, at approximately 3:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP responded to another shoplifting incident at a different Shoppers Drug Mart location. Police received information that the theft of a large quantity of high-end perfume had occurred on May 12, 2023, at approximately 10:00 p.m. The total value of stolen merchandise is approximately $600.
The suspects in both incidents are described as:
Officers are seeking the assistance of the public to identify the suspect.
If you have information about this or other suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.