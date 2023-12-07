Dufferin County Council to elect new warden at Dec. 14 meeting

Headline News

Community members are invited to attend a meeting on Thursday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. for the election of Dufferin County’s 147th Warden at the Edelbrock Centre.

The Warden acts as the head of County Council and is a member of all standing Council committees. Council will also select the four chairs to lead the standing committees of County Council, including: the Infrastructure and Environmental Services Committee; General Government Services Committee; Health and Human Services Committee; and Community Development and Tourism Committee.

Members of the public who wish to attend the meeting to elect the Warden and Committee Chairs are asked to please use entrance B at the Edelbrock Centre and proceed down the stairs or elevator to the lower level.

Due to technical limitations, the Election of the Warden meeting will not be live streamed or recorded.

A reception will take place following the Election of the Warden meeting in the Employment Resource Centre (the main room) of the Edelbrock Centre on the main floor.


