Dementia Awareness

September 19, 2024 · 0 Comments

by Elaine Griffin & Paula Frappier

September 21st is World Alzheimer Awareness Day. Alzheimer Disease is the most common cause of dementia, accounting for 60 – 80% of all diagnoses. Dementia is not one specific disease but a term for a set of symptoms caused by brain changes that result in memory loss and difficulties with day to day functioning. There are fifty-five million people worldwide living with Alzheimer Disease or other related dementia. In Canada alone over the next fifteen years, the number of people with dementia is expected to reach close to one million. Countries around the world are sending out the message “People with Dementia need your help”. We can begin by educating ourselves to know the ten possible signs of brain change.

The Alzheimer Society has recently published a new handout about the 10 possible signs that someone might have dementia. It’s not just memory loss.

1. Disorientation to time and place – not knowing what day it is or not recognizing familiar places

2. Loss of initiative – needing to be encouraged to do things they usually enjoy or loss of interest in socializing with friends or family

3. Misplacing things – putting items in strange places (TV remotes in the fridge)

4. Changes in mood, behavior, and personality – behaving out of character, angry or easily agitated, or becoming suspicious or withdrawing

5. Difficulty completing familiar tasks – forgetting how to do things you have always done, such as preparing food or getting dressed

6. Problems with abstract thinking – mismanaging money or difficulty navigating directions

7. Impaired judgement – not dressing for the weather

8. Memory changes that affect day to day functioning – forgetting family members and relationship to them or not recalling new information in a conversation

9. Changes in sight or movement – tripping or increased falls

10. Changes in language and communication – forgetting words, using wrong words

Although, all of these changes can create challenges for people and cause frustration, language changes are very common and often identified quite early. Let’s have a closer look at language so we can better support someone in their journey of dementia. We all have the need to express ourselves. We exchange information about our thoughts, needs, beliefs, emotions, and values. When a person lives with dementia they still have the need to communicate. However it becomes much more difficult for them to find the right words, follow a train of thought and be able to get their point across. It helps if those around them understand and can interpret the message being expressed.

Communication is a complex process with dementia or not. The brain needs to have the ability to find the right words, understand the message, process, and formulate a response and articulate the words .When people are experiencing the brain changes that happen in dementia, all of these processes can be affected. As people progress through this disease, we need to facilitate and support effective communication. If we don’t, people with dementia can become frustrated and angry that those around them don’t understand. They might be uncomfortable, or in pain (emotional or physical) and unable to make their needs heard. This may create situations where caregivers are challenged by the person’s behaviours.

The Alzheimer Society of Canada has the following tips for positive communication:

1. Use what you know about the person. Tailor your conversation topics and activities to the person’s interests, preferences, and abilities.

2. Reduce distractions. Check for distractions and minimize them. (e.g. noise, or items that evoke painful memories or make the person feel that there is something that needs to be done)

3. Chat face to face. Face the person so that they can see your facial expressions, speak clearly, and use actions and gestures to help give your words meaning.

4. Be flexible. Assess how the person is doing today and adjust your approach to accommodate them.

5. Stay positive. Be aware of your own tone and body language. Give encouragement.

The more comfortable we become talking about Alzheimer Disease and related dementias, the more comfortable people will feel reaching out for support. Local Alzheimer societies have a wealth of knowledge, education, support and understanding to help people living with dementia and their families. They can connect you with community support and help navigate the system to find the right support at the right time. To connect with the Alzheimer Society of Dufferin County call 519 941 1221.

The “Open Mind” column is sponsored by community partners who are committed to raising awareness about mental health, reducing stigma, and providing information about resources that can help. Contact pfrappier@homewoodhealth.com

Readers Comments (0)