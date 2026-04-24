CVC named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for the seventh consecutive year

April 24, 2026 · 0 Comments
Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) has been recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for 2026, marking the seventh consecutive year it has received this national distinction.
Canada’s Greenest Employers recognizes organizations that demonstrate leadership in environmental sustainability through workplace culture, employee involvement, and innovative programs that reduce environmental impact.
CVC earned recognition for its ontinued commitment to sustainable operations and staff-driven initiatives, including its pledge to transition its vehicle fleet to be fully electric by 2035, implementing an employee uniform recycling program.
CVC is also focused on reducing its organizational carbon footprint and investing in low-impact development approaches for sustainable stormwater management on its properties. CVC’s corporate office is a LEED gold-certified building and is also home to Canada’s first CSA‑compliant smart blue roof, which captures and stores rainwater for reuse. Collected rainwater is treated to non‑potable standards and used to supply water for toilet flushing, reducing reliance on municipally treated drinking water, while excess water is slowly released back into the municipal stormwater system to help mitigate flood risk.
Project Highlights Included:
“Being named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for the seventh consecutive year reflects the strong culture our staff have built,” said Terri LeRoux, CAO at Credit Valley Conservation. “Environmental leadership guides how we work, how we make decisions and how we support our communities. This recognition reflects our employees’ commitment to practical, low‑impact development solutions that help build a more resilient and sustainable Credit River Watershed.”
Employee participation plays a central role in CVC’s environmental leadership, with staff actively contributing to operational improvements, sustainable workplace practices and watershed stewardship initiatives that support long‑term environmental health.
Learn more about CVC’s Greenest Employers recognition and sustainability initiatives at content.eluta.ca/top-employer-credit-valley-conservation.