CVC named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for the seventh consecutive year

April 24, 2026 · 0 Comments

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) has been recognized as one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for 2026, marking the seventh consecutive year it has received this national distinction.

Canada’s Greenest Employers recognizes organizations that demonstrate leadership in environmental sustainability through workplace culture, employee involvement, and innovative programs that reduce environmental impact.

CVC earned recognition for its ontinued commitment to sustainable operations and staff-driven initiatives, including its pledge to transition its vehicle fleet to be fully electric by 2035, implementing an employee uniform recycling program.

CVC is also focused on reducing its organizational carbon footprint and investing in low-impact development approaches for sustainable stormwater management on its properties. CVC’s corporate office is a LEED gold-certified building and is also home to Canada’s first CSA‑compliant smart blue roof, which captures and stores rainwater for reuse. Collected rainwater is treated to non‑potable standards and used to supply water for toilet flushing, reducing reliance on municipally treated drinking water, while excess water is slowly released back into the municipal stormwater system to help mitigate flood risk.

Project Highlights Included:

Commissioned Canada’s first ICC‑compliant smart blue roof at CVC’s corporate office, capturing and reusing rainwater to reduce flood risk and reliance on drinking water.

Continued development of CVC’s Corporate Climate Change Mitigation Plan, advancing efforts to reduce organizational emissions by 50 per cent.

Completed a multi‑flood hazard assessment that considers socially vulnerable populations to support equitable watershed planning.

Maintained and enhanced flood forecasting models and a real‑time monitoring network of 56 gauges to strengthen climate preparedness.

Launched CVC’s third Sustainable Neighbourhood Action Plan (SNAP) in Cooksville, engaging more than 2,300 residents in local climate and sustainability actions.

Marked the five‑year anniversary of the Fletchers Creek SNAP, highlighting long‑term neighbourhood sustainability outcomes and community collaboration.

Increased the urban tree canopy in priority Peel neighbourhoods by planting 324 trees.

Built the 11th school rain garden at George Kennedy Public School to manage stormwater and support hands‑on environmental learning.

Continued progress and construction of wetland and forest habitat creation at the site of the future Jim Tovey Lakeview Conservation Area.

Continued progress on the Watershed Plan, using updated science, data and community input to guide long‑term priorities.

Re-introduced our Specialist High Skills Major (SHSM) program with an updated suite of programs to high schools across our watershed including plant identification, wilderness skills and safety, compass/map/GPS, animal identification, and an introduction to the forestry sector.

Supported staff and community led stewardship, including tree planting, habitat restoration, invasive species removal and environmental education initiatives.

“Being named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for the seventh consecutive year reflects the strong culture our staff have built,” said Terri LeRoux, CAO at Credit Valley Conservation. “Environmental leadership guides how we work, how we make decisions and how we support our communities. This recognition reflects our employees’ commitment to practical, low‑impact development solutions that help build a more resilient and sustainable Credit River Watershed.”

Employee participation plays a central role in CVC’s environmental leadership, with staff actively contributing to operational improvements, sustainable workplace practices and watershed stewardship initiatives that support long‑term environmental health.

Learn more about CVC’s Greenest Employers recognition and sustainability initiatives at content.eluta.ca/top-employer-credit-valley-conservation.

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