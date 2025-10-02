County courthouse deserves better

To whom it may concern:

I reside in Orangeville and often walk by the Dufferin County Courthouse. Sadly, the grounds have been neglected and have only been given minimal maintenance for the last several years.

Many shrubs have turned brown or have died, and none have been replaced. There has been no interest in planting annuals or any new plantings. The Orangeville City Hall and many other public buildings do a fantastic job of making colourful flower beds, hanging baskets and containers filled with drought-resistant plantings.

This historic building, built in 1881, and the property it sits on deserve better. It attracts many tourists and locals who come to visit and admire the building, read historical plaques, and sit on benches.

I have left two messages with the County of Dufferin in the past months to address the issues with no response.

A neighbour and concerned citizen

S. Parker

Orangeville

