‘Cold Noses Warm Wishes Auction’ looks to fundraise for Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre

November 23, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Paula Brown

Find the perfect gift this holiday season while also helping local animals in need with the Cold Noses Warm Wishes Auction, a fundraiser for the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre.

The Cold Noses Warm Wishes Holiday Auction went live on Monday (Nov. 20) and runs until Nov. 29 at 2 p.m.

With the holidays just around the corner, the Ontario SPCA said the Cold Noses Warm Wishes Auction is a great place to find a gift for a special person or animal in your life.

“Funds raised from the auction will be used to help our furry friends here at the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre,” said Dawn Lyons, manager of the Orangeville & District Animal Centre. “Plus, you’ll feel good crossing items off your holiday shopping list knowing that you’re also supporting the care and shelter of vulnerable animals.”

A variety of items are available for bidding from the donation of local community members and businesses.

Some of the auction highlights include hockey tickets for the Guelph Storm, a round of golf from Hockley Valley or the Orangeville Golf Club, theatre tickets, music lessons from TriTone Music Studios and vouchers for Let Me Out Escape Rooms.

To view the items and bid, visit can.givergy.com/coldnoseswarmwishes2023/?controller=home

As a registered charity, the Ontario SPCA does not receive annual government funding and depends on the generosity of donors to help change the lives of animals in need.

For more information, visit www.ontariospca.ca/orangeville or follow the Ontario SPCA Orangeville & District Animal Centre on Facebook and Instagram.

Readers Comments (0)