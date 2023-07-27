Chris Reed Memorial Tournament raises funds for Camp Erin and KidSport

July 27, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The second annual Chris Reed Memorial Golf Tournament took place on Saturday, June 24, at the Shelburne Golf & Country Club.

A passionate golfer, Chris passed away in December 2020 after battling leukemia. His four children thought a golf tournament in his memory was a fitting way to celebrate and honour their father.

Last year, the kids and their mom Celine invited only family and friends to the tournament, but this year they opened it to anyone who wanted to participate.

A golf tournament is the right fit to remember Chris. In addition to being an avid golfer, he was an active member of the community as a coach, mentor, and referee. Chris was also on the executive for Shelburne Minor Hockey and Shelburne Lacrosse.

The tournament featured a full course with 116 golfers and 17 hole sponsors.

“We were able to raise $8,320 for KidSport, Dufferin chapter,” Celine explained. “This is helping families to cover the cost of registration for organized sports.”

KidSport is an organization that helps fund low-income families who otherwise cannot pay for fees or equipment to play local sports. KidSport works locally and helps kids in the area.

“As well this year, we raised an additional $5,375 for Camp Erin Toronto,” Celine said. “That’s $3,100 from our home sponsors and $2,275 in ‘March Matching’ from an anonymous donor. That will send seven kids to camp.”

Camp Erin is a free weekend bereavement camp for youth who are grieving the death of a significant person in their lives. Children and teens ages six to 17 attend a weekend camp experience that combines grief education and emotional support with fun and traditional camp activities.

The camp is led by bereavement professionals and caring volunteers. Campers are provided a safe environment to explore their grief, learn essential coping skills, and make friends with peers who are also grieving.

In total, the Chris Reed Memorial Golf Tournament raised $13,695 for these good causes.

Readers Comments (0)