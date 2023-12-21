Caledon Seniors Centre celebrates receipt of OTF grants at Christmas luncheon

December 21, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

It’s a merry Christmas for Caledon seniors.

The Caledon Seniors Centre (CSC) recently celebrated the receipt of two Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) grants at its December 20 Christmas luncheon.

The first grant the CSC received was in the amount of $148,000 and it funded the purchase and installation of a state-of-the-art audio/visual/lighting system in the CSC.

The second grant received by the CSC was in the amount of $50,600 and will be used to install a canopy in the outdoor courtyard at the CSC, to make the space more usable in all weather situations.

Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones attended the luncheon and said the new audiovisual system in the CSC’s multipurpose rooms, as well as the outdoor canopy, will lead to more seniors enjoying the excellent programming offered by the CSC.

“I’ve had the honour of being able to come here for many years as part of your Christmas lunch,” said Jones. “You have such a strong, vibrant community here… it speaks to the hearts and souls of the people who make this facility work and run successfully.”

CSC Manager Beverly Nurden said the grants allowed for the purchase of much-needed equipment that will optimize participatory opportunities for seniors.

“The high-performance audiovisual and lightning system ensures a more enjoyable, energizing and cognitive experience when participating in large groups or small gatherings — members will have greater interactive opportunities without a doubt,” said Nurden. “The new outdoor program space enhancement… will increase our programmable space and shield the seniors from sunlight and inclement weather.”

The audiovisual system is also set up to easily be able to stream what’s happening at the CSC online to Zoom, so seniors can access programs — like an exercise class, for example — from the comfort of their own home if they are unable to make it to the CSC.

“We’re very grateful that we have the system… it’s wonderful,” said Nurden, adding the canopy in the CSC courtyard will be installed in the spring.

Caledon Mayor Annette Groves spoke at the luncheon and said she loves the CSC, adding that whenever she’s there, she always sees people smiling. Groves said the audiovisual system is providing a meaningful return on investment to the Caledon community.

“A wide variety of programming is offered at this facility that connects seniors to learning, the community, and each other. Caledon’s growing senior population will greatly benefit from this enhancement,” said Groves.

She said it was so great to see so many people out socializing at the luncheon, recalling the pandemic when isolation was causing many seniors, and people in general, to suffer.

Groves said the CSC is a great example of partnership in the community and thanked everyone who volunteers and works at the CSC for their dedication to making the community a better place.

