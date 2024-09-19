Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club plans day of fun for Bruce Trail Day

Written By ZACHARY ROMAN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

All are invited to a day of hiking and family activities next month.

On October 6, the Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club is celebrating Bruce Trail Day, which is celebrated on the first Sunday of October each year.

The club will be celebrating with a series of guided hikes and family activities at the Riverside Woods Nature Reserve (713377 1st Line EHS) in Mono. All activities and hikes are free.

At 9 a.m. there will be a “forest bathing” hike, a quiet hike that encourages people to absorb the restorative qualities of nature. Hikers will also learn about a historic home built in 1857 that is just steps off the Bruce Trail. This hike will be two hours long.

At 10 a.m. another two-hour hike will begin: a guided hike of the Goodyear Memorial, Rushing River, and Upland Side trails.

A shorter, one-hour hike out and back on the Upland Side Trail will depart at 10:15 a.m. and at 12:15 p.m. a one-hour nature walk will depart to study the biodiversity of the Riverside Woods property.

New this year to celebrate Bruce Trail Day will be two performances of the Birds of Prey Show from the Mountsberg Raptor Centre. They will happen at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and be educational, interactive shows that kids and adults alike can enjoy.

At 9:30 a.m. and 1:45 p.m., family nature hunts will depart.

In addition to this packed schedule of activities, there will also be nature crafts and games for kids and many educational opportunities.

Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club president Sandra Green shared that the club is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year and that in three years, it’s going to be the 60th anniversary of the Bruce Trail.

She said the trail is something truly special; that it’s positively impacted so many people’s lives and protected so much nature.

“It’s huge and it’s something to celebrate,” said Green.

Green said she’s encouraging any and everybody to come out to enjoy nature on October 6.

For more information about the event and the Caledon Hills Bruce Trail Club, those interested can visit the following website: caledonbrucetrail.ca.

