Sports

Baysox claims 2024 North Dufferin Baseball Strother Cup

September 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Owen Sound Baysox are the new North Dufferin Baseball League senior champions after winning Game 5 of their best-of-seven championship series with the Ivy Rangers.

The final score was 9-6.

The final game took place at Owen Sound’s home diamond.

Owen Sound went into the game with a 3-1 lead in the series. The Baysox have only played in the league for three years.

In the first inning of the final game, the Baysox scored a single run. Ivy answered in the third frame by scoring two runs, then plated two more in the fourth to take a 4-1 lead.

The Baysox had a huge fifth inning with seven hits, including a two-run home run from Paul Van Cedar.

At the end of the inning, seven runs crossed the plate to make it an 8-4 Baysox game.

Down by three runs, the Rangers went three-up, three-down in the bottom of the seventh and Owen Sound claimed their first-ever Strother Cup.

In total, the Baysox outhit the Rangers 12-6 with Robert Doyle hitting a double and two singles, Van Cedar with a home run and single, Ryan McNeil and Greg Slater with two singles and Bryan Post, Ryan Bartley, and Wade Walsh each with one hit.

Ivy hits included a home run from Noah Sauder, a double from Ryan Barr, two singles from Jake Banner, and singles by Charlie Jeans and Parker Walker.

Matt Barr, the workhorse for Ivy, started on the mound going 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on six hits, walking five, and hitting two batters while striking out seven.

Jarrett Vanderpost came in relief for two-third innings, giving up four runs, six hits, and walking one batsman.

Baysox ace Trevor Smith pitched a complete game giving up six runs on six hits, walking one, while striking out six Rangers.

In a post-game presentation, Owen Sound’s Greg Slater was named Playoff MVP and was presented with the Paul Carruthers Memorial Award from former executive member Peter Kinghan.

League secretary, Scott Anderson congratulated both teams on their seasons and presented father and son duo Don and Ryan Bartley with the Strother Cup. 


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Two Dufferin County events to commemorate National Day of Truth and Reconciliation

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Two events focused on the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation are coming to Dufferin County. The first ...

Headwaters Hospital opens beds, resources to teddy bear patients

By JAMES MATTHEWS It’s something children and Headwaters Health Care Centre professionals have long known: Stuffies need care and attention, too. The Orangeville hospital hosted ...

Local doctor helping recruit physicians in Dufferin–Caledon

By Paula Brown A local family doctor is taking on the role of helping recruit more physicians to Dufferin County and the Town of Caledon. ...

Orangeville councillor Tess Prendergast to be Ontario Liberal Party’s Dufferin—Caledon candidate

By Sam Odrowski The Dufferin—Caledon Provincial Liberal Association recently announced Tess Prendergast will officially be nominated as the Ontario Liberal Party’s candidate for the upcoming ...

Orangeville to march against sexual, gender-based violence on Sept. 26

By James Matthews Family Transition Place (FTP), the local Georgian College campus, and the community will continue the fight to take back the night in ...

Council firm on decision to keep barricades at College Ave.

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council will not take another swing in November at the debate to open another way to a Hansen Boulevard neighbourhood. As ...

Orangeville’s free transit program gets a reprieve

By JAMES MATTHEWS All aboard! At least until summer 2027 when Orangeville will take another look at its fare-free public transit program. Orangeville’s free public ...

Psychic medium cancels event at Orangeville Curling Club slated for Sept. 28

Psychic medium Ursula Darby has cancelled her upcoming event at the Orangeville Curling Club. The event, dubbed Messages from Spirit, will not take place due ...

Orangeville Food Bank faces sharp rise in usage

By JAMES MATTHEWS The doors at the Orangeville Food Bank are endlessly revolving. Heather Hayes, the food bank’s executive director, said the numbers provided in ...

Orangeville cuts cheque to cover Alder pool reno shortfall

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council signed a cheque for almost $1-million to finish the work at the Alder Street Recreation Centre swimming pool. So far, ...