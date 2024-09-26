Autism Speaks Walk returns to Orangeville’s Fendley Park this weekend

By Brian Lockhart

The annual Autism Speaks Canada (ASC) Walk returns on Sunday, Sept. 29, with the event taking place at Orangeville’s Fendley Park.

This is the 8th annual Autism Speak Walk to be held in Orangeville.

Organizer Karrie Daponte, whose daughter has autism, has been running the local ASC Walk for the past several years and hopes for a big response this year.

Already, the Orangeville walk has raised more than half of its 2024 goal of $20,000, through donations prior to the event.

Karrie said the mission of the walk is to “educate, advocate, and increase awareness and acceptance,” for those with autism.

The money raised will be in support of Autism Speaks Canada. Much of the funds raised will go toward autism research. The research includes finding the cause of autism and other related factors that may cause autism.

The walk runs along trails from one kilometre to three kilometres in length. The trails are paved so anyone who wants to pull a wagon or use any other kind of device with wheels will be comfortable.

You can register in advance by visiting ascwalk.ca and clicking on the “Find a Walk” tab to register for the Orangeville event.

The local walk’s location at Fendley Park is off Ridell Rd. in Orangeville.

Registration will start at 10 a.m., followed by opening ceremonies at 10:45 a.m. The actual walk will get underway at 11 a.m.

There will be snacks and refreshments as well as other activities on-site at the event.

This is a great way to get some exercise while raising funds for a good cause and raising awareness.

