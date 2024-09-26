General News

Artist inspired by rebirth and transformation for MoD Silo Gallery show

September 26, 2024   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

When asked to produce work for a show at the Museum of Dufferin, Orangeville artist Stephanie Casino Esguerra, spent several weeks of soul searching to decide on a theme she thought was appropriate for both the show, and from her personal thoughts and experiences.

The exhibit premiered at the MOD Silo Gallery on Saturday, September 14, and is titled: Anima(lis).

An obvious reference to the Latin origin of the word “animal”, this show depicts a transformation of what Stephanie has lived through, grown through, and witnessed during her life.

“Anima” by definition, refers to the “soul”, or in Jungian psychology, the “feminine part of human psychology.”

Stephanie was born in Vancouver, but raised in Mississauga from the age of seven. She now calls Orangeville home.

“I’ve been an artist my whole life,” Stephanie explained. “I’ve been drawing ever since I could hold a crayon. I really got back into it seriously about four years ago.”

Stephanie attended Sheridan College in Oakville and achieved a Bachelor of Applied Arts. She studied portraiture, sculpting, technical drawing, and other studies related to the art world.

She held a regular office job in a related industry to pay the bills, however, she was inspired to return to creative art work after receiving an award from the MOD for her painting of a Filipino woman. During COVID, Stephanie started working from home and found she had more time to start looking at other avenues of creativity. She joined several local art groups which provided even more inspiration.

Having children, Stephanie said, was a huge transformation in her life and this helped inspire the theme of her show.

“I was approached by the Curator at the Museum of Dufferin about having a show and I started thinking of a theme,” Stephanie explained. “I thought about it for a few weeks and decided on change and transformation. I was inspired by rebirth, transformation, and change in my own life. The last few years have been a real resurgence for me in terms of my creativity. There was a period of about ten years where I didn’t really pick up a brush at all, because I was raising my kids.”

Raising her children, Stephanie said, was a huge change in her life, and this, in part, inspired the theme of her show.

Working in acrylic, ink, and water colour, Stephanie changes the medium, depending on her mood.

“I really enjoyed making these pieces because they’re from me, my heart,” Stephanie said.

Her work is beautifully crafted with interesting and thought-provoking images.

Stephanie’s exhibit, Anima(lis), is on exhibit at the Museum of Dufferin Silo Gallery through to Jan. 18, 2025.


