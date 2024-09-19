Uncategorized

Albion Hills Community Farm hosted Honey & Garlic Festival

September 19, 2024   ·   0 Comments

Written By ZACHARY ROMAN

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER

Local residents will be enjoying the results of a local community farm’s harvest this fall.

On September 14, the Albion Hills Community Farm (AHCF) hosted its annual Honey & Garlic Festival. 

As its name suggests, there was a plethora of honey and garlic for sale at the festival, fresh from the farm. The honey sold out quickly and proved to be quite popular, and the AHCF sold many of the nearly 20,000 bulbs of garlic it harvested this year. 

AHCF volunteer Karen Hutchinson said there was great traffic all day at the festival, which ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the farm. 

“There were lots of returning people who picked up their annual order, and lots of new people too,” said Hutchinson.

For those who missed the festival, orders for honey and garlic can be placed online at the following link: albionhillscommunityfarm.org.

In addition to the honey and garlic, there were fresh vegetables and honey and garlic-flavoured products at the festival — like garlic pesto. The festival has been running since 2019, except for a pause due to the pandemic. 

The AHCF donates some of its garlic each year to Caledon Community Services, which sends it out as an ingredient in its holiday hampers for families in need.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

More funds needed to address food bank needs

Written By Paula Brown  LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County council has passed a motion to consider increasing the amount of money they will give ...

Town council tuning development charges bylaw

Written By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council gave residents a look into its development charges background study. The study is necessary in order to update what ...

Farm tour aims to connect the field to the plate

Written By PAULA BROWN LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Dufferin County residents and tourists have the opportunity to learn about and see the day-to-day operations of ...

Orangeville Food Bank faces sharp rise in usage

By JAMES MATTHEWS The doors at the Orangeville Food Bank are endlessly revolving. Heather Hayes, the food bank’s executive director, said the numbers provided in ...

Orangeville cuts cheque to cover Alder pool reno shortfall

By JAMES MATTHEWS Orangeville council signed a cheque for almost $1-million to finish the work at the Alder Street Recreation Centre swimming pool. So far, ...