Albion Hills Community Farm hosted Honey & Garlic Festival

Local residents will be enjoying the results of a local community farm’s harvest this fall.

On September 14, the Albion Hills Community Farm (AHCF) hosted its annual Honey & Garlic Festival.

As its name suggests, there was a plethora of honey and garlic for sale at the festival, fresh from the farm. The honey sold out quickly and proved to be quite popular, and the AHCF sold many of the nearly 20,000 bulbs of garlic it harvested this year.

AHCF volunteer Karen Hutchinson said there was great traffic all day at the festival, which ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the farm.

“There were lots of returning people who picked up their annual order, and lots of new people too,” said Hutchinson.

For those who missed the festival, orders for honey and garlic can be placed online at the following link: albionhillscommunityfarm.org.

In addition to the honey and garlic, there were fresh vegetables and honey and garlic-flavoured products at the festival — like garlic pesto. The festival has been running since 2019, except for a pause due to the pandemic.

The AHCF donates some of its garlic each year to Caledon Community Services, which sends it out as an ingredient in its holiday hampers for families in need.

