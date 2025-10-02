Headline News

Youth charged with armed robbery of downtown Orangeville business twice in three days

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested one male in connection with an armed robbery at a retail store on Broadway in Orangeville.

On Sept. 18, a robbery occurred at knifepoint at a retail location on Broadway. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Two days later, on Sept. 20, the same male returned to the store and attempted to rob it again.

During this second incident, a struggle occurred between the suspect and store staff. The accused was overpowered and restrained until officers from Dufferin OPP arrived and placed him under arrest.

A male, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged with the following offences:

  • Armed Robbery (two counts)
  • Disguise with Intent (two counts)

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP Major Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestopperssdm.com.

You will not be asked to identify yourself, and you will not be required to testify in court.


