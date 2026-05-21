More Portuguese-style rodeos coming to Mono

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Organizers of another, second round of Portuguese-style rodeos slated for this summer in Mono lobbied for an exemption from the municipal noise bylaw.

Their case for an exemption was heard by council during its May 12 meeting, on the heels of a similar request last month by different rodeo organizers.

The most recent calendar of proposed rodeos has events slated for May 23, July 11, Aug. 15 and Sept. 12. Each event will take place from 10 a.m. until about 7 p.m. and can draw as many as 300 people to the Orangeville Agricultural Society (OAS) Events Centre. Amplified noise is part of the rodeos.

Jen Arnold, the society’s general manager, in a letter to council said the group supports having the event at the event centre again this year.

“In previous years, this event has been held under the constraints of existing bylaw timeframes, with a noise exemption granted,” she said. “These events were successfully conducted, well-attended, and managed responsibly.”

The society is committed to working collaboratively to ensure concerns are addressed and that the event continues to be a positive experience for all involved, she said.

And that’s basically how it has been over the last eight years at the event centre, said Antonieta Sousa, one of the rodeo organizers.

“It’s a Portuguese tradition that’s been going on here for over 20 years,” she said. “It’s just a celebration of our heritage.”

There was one complaint about noise during one of the previous editions of the rodeo, she said. So a town official was invited to attend, and it was found that “the noise didn’t travel,” she said.

Deputy Mayor Fred Nix asked who had attended on behalf of the town.

Sousa said he didn’t have that information.

Mike Dunmore, the town’s CAO, said he vaguely remembered a town official having visited a rodeo. It would’ve been somebody from bylaw enforcement, he said, but he would have to review the file to provide a name.

“Are you aware that there’s a competing, another rodeo?” Councillor Melinda Davie said.

Those Portuguese-style rodeo events are scheduled for May 30, July 18, Aug. 22, and Oct. 10 at the OAS Events Centre in Mono. Those events have been given exemptions from the town’s noise bylaw.

“I just found out this year,” Sousa said and added that she spoke with event centre management eight years ago about exclusivity at the venue.

“There is a lot of competition and we did build a permanent arena there,” Sousa said. “The wood and the stands are ours.”

She said organizers don’t make money off the rodeos. They’re always in the red.

“It’s more to continue our heritage and introduce new communities, my children and grandchildren to our culture,” she said.

Coun. Elaine Capes said she is “very mindful” of the peaceful enjoyment people should have of their properties.

“Especially during fair weather when we’ve been waiting through a very challenging, long winter, and I have a desire not to cause noisy events every weekend that will impact the neighbouring community,” Capes said. “We have to balance things and it’s tough to do that.”

Mayor John Creelman asked Sousa if she had signed contracts for this summer’s four rodeo events.

Sousa said there is a contract of sorts that is renewed each year.

“We didn’t sign a contract,” Sousa said. “We’ve never had to.”

Creelman said council is not approving or disproving the rodeo events. The decision is for a noise bylaw exemption.

“And it goes no further than that,” he said.

Coun. Ralph Manktelow said there is a larger issue at hand. And that’s whether such rodeos are good for the animals “in this day and age,” he said.

Sousa said no harm is done to the animals.

“We take great pride in them,” she said.

“This is another issue that we’re getting a lot of push-back on,” Manktelow said.

Sousa said her animals are not tormented or negatively engaged to get them to react during a performance. Rather, the bulls are drawn by the movement of cloth.

“Could you run this event with no music?” Davie said.

“We could, but the music kind of adds to the atmosphere,” Sousa said.

Manktelow said the event can still proceed, even if the bylaw exemption isn’t approved. It would have to proceed within the bylaw’s parameters.

Council approved the noise exemption and refunded the $500 application fee.

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