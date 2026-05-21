Brampton man charged with striking gas station attendant after fleeing without paying

May 21, 2026 · 0 Comments

Police deploy spike belt to stop suspect vehicle before embarking on foot pursuit through wooded area

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a serious fail-to-remain motor vehicle collision that occurred following a gas theft.

On May 13, at approximately 2:44 p.m., officers responded to the Pioneer gas station in Mansfield for reports of a serious fail-to-remain collision.

The investigation has revealed that a male suspect operating a black Ford SUV with an attached camper trailer allegedly attempted to flee the gas station without paying for fuel. During the incident, the gas station attendant attempted to intervene and was struck by the vehicle.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto-area trauma centre for treatment. They remain in the hospital but are in stable condition.

The suspect vehicle is described as a black Ford SUV displaying a stolen licence plate 233 DST. The attached camper trailer was displaying a stolen trailer plate 521 DTB.

On May 14, Nipigon OPP officers located the vehicle and trailer involved in the Mansfield fail-to-remain collision.

After officers deployed a spike belt, the suspect fled from police and entered a wooded area. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area and ultimately located the suspect and took him into custody.

As a result of the investigation, Darbara Singh Mann, 53, from Brampton, has been charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada (two counts)

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Theft

Dangerous Operation causing bodily harm

Fail to stop at accident resulting in bodily harm

The listed charges have not been proven in court.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, observed the vehicle involved, or who may have dash camera or surveillance footage, to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 with Incident #E260646023.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at: crimestopperssdm.com.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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