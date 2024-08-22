Years later, many Mono residents still await faster interent

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Mono continues to be in the dark about Rogers’ effort to bring high-speed internet to residents.

Mono resident Anthony Hosein asked if council, during its Aug. 20 meeting, had any information about progress toward expanding high-speed internet to more neighbourhoods in the town.

Hosein broached the subject during a town council meeting in May.

It was announced in July 2022 that Rogers Communications hoped to bring high-speed internet to homes in Mono. More than 315 kilometres of fibre was to stitch at least 1,609 homes to a network of faster internet service.

Underserved homes and businesses were to be able to avail of high-speed internet by the first quarter of 2023. The service was touted as having no data cap to allow for 100 per cent unlimited service.

“We have no information,” Deputy Mayor Fred Nix said. “This is not our project.”

Matt Doner, the town’s public works director and roads superintendent, said his department has little information about where contractors are going next with the project.

“All the information of where they’re currently working is posted on the town’s website,” Doner said. “Locations are in the south, unfortunately, right now.”

Work is currently underway in the Fieldstone-Island Lake area neighbourhoods, he said.

The town issues work permits as soon as Rogers’ contractor requests them, he said.

“We’ll continue to process those permits in a timely fashion,” Doner said.

“It’s very disturbing to see how long this project is being dragged out,” Councillor Ralph Manktelow said and added that the municipality has no say on the pace at which work takes place.

But he suggested Doner could reach out to the contractor and convey the town’s disappointment with the wait.

“Perhaps a little pressure may help,” Manktelow said.

“We don’t get a lot of feedback from Rogers,” Doner said. “Any time we ask for certain documents or the status of the project, it’s very limited feedback.”

He said he suspects Rogers’ focus has been on the more populated areas that are currently underserviced.

“It’s difficult to try to sway that,” Doner said.

Manktelow said he received last year in the mail papers from Rogers, asking if he’d like his household to be hooked up to the high-speed service. Then he got another missive from the company just a few months ago, asking the same question.

“So I’m not sure what the status of their organization is but it’s not looking as strong as I’d like to see it,” Manktelow said.

“Who else are we going to get to put it in?” said Coun. Melinda Davie. “It’s a monopoly. We can be squeaky wheels, but I think patience is what we need and that it will eventually come. I’m optimistic.”

