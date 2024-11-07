Writers of Theatre Orangeville’s latest Pantomime give sneak peek into production

By Constance Scrafield

Theatre Orangeville’s latest panto, Sleeping Beauty – a Fairy’s Tale, was written by playwright and actor Debbie Collins as well as the theatre’s artistic director David Nairn.

The Orangeville Citizen recently had the opportunity to speak with the pair about the upcoming Panto, running from Nov. 28 to Dec. 21.

Last year’s initial Panto, penned by the two of them, featured their take on Cinderella. It was a lot of fun, but this year, Collins has promised 30 per cent more shenanigans!

Panto is a wonderful, highly comical theatre genre, going back hundreds of years and includes some but not all, men in female roles and women in men’s. Usually based on ancient children’s fables, the characters are comically exaggerated and the songs are old favourites. Audience participation is a big part of the Panto – to boo the villain and cheer the heroes. Last year, Theatre Orangeville’s initial Panto, Cinderella – if the Shoe Fits delighted sold-out audiences.

Collins said she loves co-writing with Mr. Nairn as they make each other laugh.

“I love bringing ideas – sometimes a little too far but we back it down. I want to keep on doing this in the future,” said Collins.

Nairn endorsed that, saying, “If Theatre Orangeville keeps doing Pantos, I hope to be part of that.”

Asking him how he felt about being a playwright, he cheerfully denied it, “I’m just along for the ride.”

To that comment, Collins explained, “He challenges me, my ideas and my honing them, making sure there’s that cohesiveness to the piece.”

They agreed it is as zany as possible; turning the story on its head and making it funky and fun.

They do try to insert some life lessons for the kids. Not just a total romp, these are not Disney princesses came the assurance. Last year the princess was an organic farmer; this year, Sleeping Beauty wants to be a vet; she is concerned for animals’ welfare. Wonder how her hundred-year sleep figures into that career? I guess we’ll have to go and see for ourselves!

The writing is entirely the collaborative approach. David Nairn’s sudden thought was, “I like to think.”

He said, “We’re the Lennon and McCartney of the Panto world.”

First to write and then to workshop – there have been great contributions offered by the cast members.

This is such a fantastic cast with some of last year’s cast returning. Christina Gordon with her glorious voice and “as mad as a hatter,” the writing and the music have been tailored to their strengths. All the cast came to have fun and there were wonderful moments.

Last year was the first time Mr. Nairn had ever directed a Panto but he declared, “Deb [Collins] is the queen of Panto.”

Collins first did Panto as her first professional performance, with a British panto company coming from the U.K., when she was hired to act in their show in 1983.

She caught on to Panto right away and loved it so much. At Sterling Festival Theatre Collins did Panto every Christmas for several years.

The aspect of audience participation in Panto is a great style of theatre for kids and even adults who have never been before.

Last year, one of Theatre Orangeville’s sponsors who loved the show, said, “I was so surprised that they spoke.” not realizing that Pantomime does not mean to mime.

Indeed, last year, Theatre Orangeville had to offer a lot of information about what a Panto is.

The creative team features in part, Nicholas Mustapha as music director and Candace Jennings as the choreographer.

The show has the dream team; the cast is great and everyone is happy to come back to so much fun.

Already, they are selling student matinees. Last season, Cinderella ended with a kiss in a student production. The reaction was huge with 273 people in the audience; the decibels were so loud, that the actors’ ears were suffering.

And Ms. Collins said, “We have to cut the kiss.”

The students played off each other well.

In the story, when the actors were looking for the shoe, every kid in the theatre held up a shoe.

Then, for a moment we imagined how, between the potential chaos backstage for costume changes, props and all of it, yet none of that is apparent on the stage is theatre’s special magic.

“As director, I have the best job in the world,” Nairn told the Citizen. “No one really understands what I do and how I do it. It’s always fascinating to see it work from the first reading to the production on the stage.”

He said, “That’s our job – to make it seamless.”

For more information and to buy tickets, go to theatreorangeville.ca or call Theatre Orangeville’s Box Office at 519-942-3423.

Tickets can also be purchased in person at 87 Broadway.

