Dufferin Child and Family Services to hold open house for Autism Acceptance Month

April 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

An upcoming community event aims to bring families together while promoting greater understanding and acceptance of autism.

Dufferin Child and Family Services (DCAFS) is hosting an open house on April 29 from 12:30 to 6 p.m. at its Behaviour Solutions site at 224 Centennial Road, Orangeville, as part of Autism Awareness and Autism Acceptance Month.

The free event is open to the public, with Tyler Brown, manager at DCAFS, encouraging community members, families, and caregivers to attend.

“The goal of the open house is to raise autism awareness, share information and to celebrate our community,” he said. “We are hoping that people take away a sense of connection and support, while also learning about where they can go to get information about services and to have their questions answered.”

The open house will feature a range of interactive and inclusive activities designed to engage attendees of all ages.

Planned programming includes an art and fine motor station, a movement-based dance area, and a sensory room intended to provide a calming space for participants. A dedicated Minecraft-themed activity is also scheduled.

In addition to recreational elements, the event will provide opportunities for learning and connection.

Staff from DCAFS will be available throughout the day to share information about available support and services, including those offered through its Behaviour Solutions program. Attendees will also have the chance to meet individuals and families who have accessed these services and hear about their experiences.

The open house is part of a broader effort during April to recognize Autism Awareness and Acceptance Month, which highlights the importance of inclusion, understanding and community support for individuals on the autism spectrum.

As part of the event, community members are also invited to contribute artwork reflecting what autism means to them. Submissions may be displayed at DCAFS locations and shared online as part of an ongoing awareness campaign.

Organizers say the open house is intended to combine education, creativity and community engagement, offering a welcoming environment for both those familiar with autism services and those looking to learn more.

“Community engagement through events like these can help by providing a venue for families to develop connections, build relationships and learn about new opportunities and services that are available,” Brown said. “It also helps to promote knowledge and understanding within our community, while creating an environment that is safe for people to be who they are, judgment-free.”

For more information on the open house, go to dcafs.on.ca/event/open-house-autism-awareness-autism-acceptance-month.

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