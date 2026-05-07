Orangeville and District Music Festival amplifies local musical talent

May 7, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

The Orangeville and District Music Festival (ODMF) has spent more than a quarter-century building a quiet but lasting legacy in the local arts scene, one rooted in growth.

Founded in 1998, the festival began as a grassroots effort to give young musicians in the Orangeville area a place to perform.

Nancy Dettbarn, spokesperson for the ODMF, said that today, it has evolved into a fully volunteer-run, non-profit event that welcomes performers of all ages and abilities, while staying true to its founding philosophy: music as a vehicle for confidence, connection, and lifelong learning.

“This is our little way of trying to encourage people to practice and enjoy music, and remind them that music is good for them on so many levels, and it’s good for our community,” she said. “The power of music is special. It’s something that they can express themselves with and they can excel at. It just depends on what they put into it. Everyone is welcome, we have youth, we have adults and all skill levels.”

Each spring, participants take part in an adjudicated music festival where they perform for experienced professionals who offer detailed, constructive feedback. Unlike traditional music festivals, ODMF deliberately avoids rankings or competitive placements.

“I think the word that describes us best is non-competitive,” Dettbarn said. “We’re not trying to have you compete against others; you’re competing against yourself, and seeing how well you can play or sing.”

Instead, Dettbarn said that adjudicators focus on identifying strengths and offering practical guidance – whether in technique, interpretation, or stage presence, creating an environment that encourages improvement rather than comparison.

That approach has helped make the festival more inclusive.

Performers range from preschool-aged beginners to adults rediscovering music, with programming that spans classical repertoire, contemporary pieces, original compositions, and more. The emphasis on presentation introductions, memorization, and audience engagement also gives participants a foundation that extends well beyond the festival stage.

Behind the scenes, the festival is sustained by a network of volunteers, sponsors, and community donors. Their support helps cover adjudication costs and fund scholarships awarded to standout performers – recognition that can play a meaningful role for young musicians considering further study or artistic careers.

Over the years, participants have gone on to pursue music at the post-secondary level, perform in theatre and ensembles, or simply carry a lifelong appreciation for the craft – an impact that organizers say is just as important as any formal achievement.

The festival wraps up with a gala concert held at the Westminster United Church on May 11, at 7 p.m. The program is designed to be varied and accessible, featuring a mix of soloists and ensembles in a format that keeps audiences engaged.

“If you do really well during the festival part, the adjudicator nominates certain players or singers for the gala concert later on,” Dettbarn said. “We’ll have 40 or so performers from a group of over 120 performers.”

“There will be a lot of variety. There will be classical, singing, piano, again, drum solo, some vocal duets, and we use the projection screen so that there’s not a bad seat in the house.”

Affordable tickets and a welcoming atmosphere ensure the event remains accessible to the wider community.

For organizers, accessibility is central to the festival’s purpose: creating a space where music is shared, supported, and celebrated – no matter a performer’s age, background, or level of experience.

For more information, go to https://www.odmf.ca.

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