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Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care earns highest level of accreditation

April 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Dufferin Oaks has earned the highest level of accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).

Dufferin Oaks and Dufferin County Community Support Services (DCCSS) CARF’s accreditation program in December 2025.

Dufferin Oaks was accredited for three years, which is the highest award possible. The process involved three surveyors, peer professionals with expertise in long-term care and community services, who completed interviews, documentation reviews, and virtual observations as part of a two-day survey.

Accreditation is a rigorous and comprehensive evaluation process that healthcare organizations undergo to demonstrate their ability to meet established criteria and evidence-based standards set by an external accrediting body.

Achieving accreditation signifies that an organization is credible, reputable, and committed to maintaining continuous compliance with the highest standards of quality, safety, and service.

A number of strengths were identified through the accreditation process. It was noted that the home provides a warm, accessible, and community-connected environment that promotes independence and engagement.

Staff members, clients, and families alike identified Dufferin Oaks as a “workplace and facility of choice.” Spaces in both long-term care and adult day programs include natural light, greenery, and thoughtful design to enhance comfort and calmness. Shared private rooms preserve dignity while providing affordable accommodation options.

CARF recognized a strong and capable leadership team that fosters a positive culture, innovation, and high-quality care. Long-serving staff were highlighted as a major organizational asset contributing to stability, trust, and service excellence.

The county’s adult day services demonstrate high levels of person-centred engagement with examples of meaningful peer support and tailored activities.

Residents described the space as inviting, comfortable, and socially supportive, noting that staff enable participation in meaningful activities.

Once accredited, the Ministry of Long-Term Care provides $0.41 per resident day for each year the home maintains accreditation. For Dufferin Oaks, that means $23,944 per year in dedicated funding to support ongoing quality and operational excellence.

Councillor Philip Rentsch, Grand Valley’s deputy mayor, said the small sum of money doesn’t really make the accreditation worthwhile.

Brenda Wagner, the county’s health and human services director, said they don’t seek accreditation for the money that’s received. They initially went through the process because it was required, but that changed when they saw the value of evaluation by external peers.

“It’s a great opportunity to bring our stakeholders together,” she said. “Our families, our residents, our staff to really come together and do that quality review and to weigh us against those standards that are out there.”


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