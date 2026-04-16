Headline News

Parking issues remain with accessible spaces, says local advocate

April 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

The quality of accessible parking makes the difference between people with mobility challenges participating in the community and being excluded.

Tamara Limebeer, a well-known Orangeville accessibility advocate, said during council’s April 13 meeting that improperly designed accessible parking spaces may prohibit wheelchaired motorists from safely exiting their vehicles.

As per the Accessibility for Ontarians Act, off-street accessible parking has to include an access aisle, which is the space between parking spaces. Type A parking spaces are at least 3.4 metres wide with Van Accessible signage. Type B parking spaces are a minimum of 2.4 metres wide.

Some of the issues Limebeer has found in Orangeville’s public and private parking lots include spaces that are too narrow and lack the required 1.5-metre access aisle. Some access aisles are often blocked or used as parking. Others have incorrect or are missing required signage.

In some parking lots, accessible spaces or their aisles have been used as a place where snow was pushed during snow-clearing operations.

Her presentation included numerous photos of accessible parking spaces at Orangeville locations.

“When accessible parking works properly, it benefits everyone,” Limebeer said.

She said the City of Brampton has a very successful accessible parking program. The “accessibility bylaw specialist” helps municipalities and businesses understand the standards and how to implement them, she said. That training has been offered free to other municipalities.

And that presents an opportunity for Orangeville, she said, and urged the town to invite the Brampton specialist to an accessibility committee meeting.

“Accessible parking may seem like a small thing,” Limebeer said. “But for someone with mobility challenges, it may determine if they can participate in the community at all.”

Mayor Lisa Post said town staff can’t order parking space lines to be redrawn on private property. But there could be an opportunity to work more closely with business owners toward improvements.

This is an ongoing component the town can work on, she said.

“As long as they have met the requirements that they needed at the time that building was built, then we have a problem where we can’t force them to change the size and width of their parking spaces,” Post said.

David Smith, the town’s CAO, said bylaw enforcement is aggressive in ticketing people who are illegally parked in accessible spaces. That aggressiveness works out to about 45 tickets monthly.

“They are very assertive at issuing those tickets,” Smith said.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Shelburne and Orangeville host flag-raising ceremonies for Sikh Heritage Month

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The flag raisings, held throughout the day on April 15, are meant to recognize and celebrate Sikh history ...

Dufferin Oaks Long Term Care earns highest level of accreditation

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin Oaks has earned the highest level of accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). Dufferin Oaks and Dufferin ...

Dufferin Child and Family Services to hold open house for Autism Acceptance Month

By Joshua Drakes An upcoming community event aims to bring families together while promoting greater understanding and acceptance of autism. Dufferin Child and Family Services ...

Dufferin County council considers extending warden term length to two years

By JAMES MATTHEWS Dufferin County council tweaked some aspects of its procedures and practices.A revamped procedural bylaw was accepted when council met on March 26. ...

Big Brothers Big Sisters raises $25,000 at annual bowling fundraiser

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Supporters of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin and District gathered at the Best Western on April 10 ...

SIU invokes mandate after Dufferin OPP arrest individual requiring medical attention

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in Orangeville. On Thursday, April 9, shortly after 4 p.m., Dufferin Ontario ...

Parking issues remain with accessible spaces, says local advocate

By JAMES MATTHEWS The quality of accessible parking makes the difference between people with mobility challenges participating in the community and being excluded. Tamara Limebeer, ...

Local advocate calls on Orangeville council to remove ‘procedural barriers’

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Orangeville resident feels the process by which people can request time to be a delegation before council is unfair. ...

Orangeville Fire to host immersive female firefighting camp, exploring firefighting careers

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Camp Molly is set to bring an intensive, hands-on firefighting experience to girls and non-binary individuals aged 15 ...

The wildest wedding in town is coming to Theatre Orangeville

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Theatre Orangeville is transforming its space into the most unpredictable wedding of the season with The Wedding Party, ...