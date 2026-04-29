Investigators are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage of fatal collision in Mulmur

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged one person in connection with the 2024 murder of 65-year-old Melancthon resident David Robson. ...

By Sam Odrowski Access to sports and recreation programs can be a challenge for children with disabilities — but a local baseball league is trying ...

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are once again asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any witnesses to the fatal motor vehicle collision in ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS The boundaries that will determine a proposed heritage district in Orangeville have yet to be established. That point was clearly made during ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Water gives life. That’s as well known as the fact that maintaining the integrity of a healthy water supply is paramount. The ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The second annual Orangeville butter tart festival drew hundreds of visitors to town over the weekend, as residents ...

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Amid the release of a human rights review of the Upper Grand District School Board’s (UGDSB) approach to ...

By Sam Odrowski Many Orangeville businesses play an important role in ensuring local sports teams, charities and community groups receive sponsorships and donations as needed. ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Third Street resident has sounded the alarm about the potential for increased traffic, light pollution, and noise that may ...

By JAMES MATTHEWS Organizers of Headwaters RAM Rodeo at the Orangeville Fairgrounds have tailored the schedule to abide by Mono’s new municipal noise bylaw. And ...