Investigators are seeking witnesses or dashcam footage of fatal collision in Mulmur

April 29, 2026 · 0 Comments
Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are once again asking for the public’s assistance in identifying any witnesses to the fatal motor vehicle collision in Mulmur.
On April 19, at approximately 1:30 p.m., a serious two-vehicle collision occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and County Road 19 (Prince of Whales Road). A six-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while a two-year-old child who was transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries is now in stable condition.
Investigators are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage from the area at the time of the incident.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.