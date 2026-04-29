Orangeville will benefit from another pizza restaurant: planner

April 29, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

At least one Third Street resident has sounded the alarm about the potential for increased traffic, light pollution, and noise that may come with a proposed restaurant in the residential area.

Properties at 4 Third Street and 6 Third Street are designated as residential in the town’s Official Plan, and they’re zoned Multiple Residential Medium Density (RM1) in its Zoning Bylaw. Morgan Planning and Development Inc. submitted an application in January on behalf of Anjinnov Management Inc., c/o Orangeville Number 4 Inc., to amend the Official Plan and Zoning Bylaw.

The proponents want to build a single-storey pizza restaurant on 6 Third Street and use the 4 Third Street location for parking. PizzaCo63 Pizzeria, the proposed development, will focus on takeout and pickup orders with limited indoor and patio seating.

The dwelling at 4 Third Street will be torn down, while the structure at 6 Third Street will be redeveloped as part of the plan.

To allow that, the land needs to be designated a Central Business District (CBD) in the Official Plan and rezoned to CBD through amendments.

James Hunter of Morgan Planning and Development, who represents the ownership group, said during council’s April 27 meeting that the amendments will create a vibrant, supportive community on the land.

Further, the number of technical studies submitted as part of the amendment requests demonstrates that the development is compatible with Orangeville’s downtown core, he said.

“We’d like to highlight that there are community benefits to this,” Hunter said. “We believe this will create that kind of commercial restaurant node … creating a neighbourhood hub with integrated infrastructure, enhancing the social and economic vitality of Orangeville’s downtown core.”

Resident Michael Manuel expressed concerns about the proposed redevelopment. The dwellings on the Third Street parcels have already been partially gutted for renovations, he said.

That work started after people associated with Greystones Restaurant bought the properties “for a substantial amount due to their intention to move forward with their agenda regardless of public opinion or opposition,” Manuel said.

“Currently, the activity of the restaurant is much more than a nuisance to the surrounding neighbourhood and any expansion or addition would certainly affect the residents’ lifestyle.”

Simply, given that the area was intended to be residential, it should prevent the increased patron and vehicle traffic that the proposed redevelopment would likely bring.

“The current area is poorly suited for what is being proposed,” he said and added that there are already three pizza restaurants in a two-block radius of the location.

Manuel suggested the proponents consider a different property elsewhere in Orangeville.

One of Manuel’s neighbours said that the patrons of the existing restaurant have caused a parking shortage on First Avenue. She said the properties eyed for redevelopment would be better used to help address the dearth of affordable housing.

“I need to tell my visitors to find parking further down First Avenue or at the (Orangeville Town Hall) parking lot,” she said.

Councillor Debbie Sherwood said she is concerned about the lack of parking shown in the proposal.

Hunter said the pizzeria will include 11 parking spaces instead of the required 18, but that is acceptable because primarily take-out and pick-up orders will be served.

Coun. Joe Andrews asked if the proposed development requires a traffic analysis study.

Brandon Ward, the town’s planning and infrastructure manager, said he believed one of the proposal’s supporting technical reports was about traffic.

“That has been reviewed by our transportation group to look at its impact on the surrounding transportation network and its viability,” Ward said.

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