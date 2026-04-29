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M&M Food Market Orangeville honoured with national Community Involvement Award

April 29, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Many Orangeville businesses play an important role in ensuring local sports teams, charities and community groups receive sponsorships and donations as needed.

But one local business is being recognized for its community involvement on a national scale.

Out of 352 M&M Food Market stores in Canada, the Orangeville location was chosen to receive the Community Involvement Award. The award is given to the M&M location that gives the most back to its community and receives the highest overall customer satisfaction rating.

The Orangeville M&M Food Market also received the Club of Excellence Award for the store’s overall performance, relating to sales, cleanliness, and community involvement.

Both awards were received by the local M&Ms owners, Laura-Lee and Grant Laverty, during a convention in Niagara Falls from April 13 to 16.

“It was amazing to get these two awards out of 352 stores,” said Laverty. “We have an amazing community. We give to them, and they, in turn, support our store.”

Laverty said her store is always looking for ways to support the community and regularly donates to Headwaters Health Care Centre, Orangeville sports teams, Big Brothers Big Sisters, and local events. The local M&Ms also accept donations for the Boys and Girls Club of Canada.

While the community focus anchors M&M’s values, Laverty said she attributes much of her store’s success to her staff, who exemplify those values.

“The team is absolutely phenomenal here,” she said. “Their customer service, the way that they welcome our customers into the store, the way that they help them out, carrying groceries to the car, they’re just an outstanding team.”

Laverty also noted her appreciation for the customers who regularly shop at her store and support the charitable causes it champions.

“Without them, we would have nothing,” she said. “We honestly live in a wonderful community where everybody is so giving and supportive, whether we’re donating towards the hospital or somewhere else, the customers are really great and get involved.”

Looking ahead, M&M Food Market Orangeville is hosting its annual Community BBQ on May 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in support of Headwaters Health Care Centre. Everyone is invited to join for burgers, hot dogs, chips and drinks, with free samples available as well.

The store is located at 47 Broadway, Orangeville.

“We’d like to thank everybody very much for coming in to our store, for their smiles when they come in,” Laverty said. “Everybody’s involvement within the community and within our store – we really appreciate it.”


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