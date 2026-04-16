SIU invokes mandate after Dufferin OPP arrest individual requiring medical attention

April 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate following an arrest in Orangeville.

On Thursday, April 9, shortly after 4 p.m., Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a disturbance at a residence on Glengarry Road in Orangeville.

As a result of the investigation, an individual was arrested, taken into custody, and transported to the Dufferin Detachment.

While in custody, the individual required medical attention and was transported to the hospital.

The OPP is unable to provide any further information at the time. The SIU has invoked its mandate and will conduct an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

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