Dufferin County council considers extending warden term length to two years

April 16, 2026 · 0 Comments

By JAMES MATTHEWS

Dufferin County council tweaked some aspects of its procedures and practices.

A revamped procedural bylaw was accepted when council met on March 26. The revised bylaw modernizes council procedures, aligns the document with current practices, and enhances clarity in governance. Key amendments proposed include establishing a two-year term for the warden and creating a deputy warden role.

All county councillors are eligible to serve as the warden, who is elected by fellow councillors in a vote.

It’s believed a two-year term would afford the warden greater opportunity to advance strategic priorities, intergovernmental partnerships, and longer-term initiatives.

Under this structure, the warden would be elected for a two-year term at the inaugural meeting following a regular municipal election, with a subsequent election for warden occurring mid-term.

A formally established deputy warden would serve in a defined leadership and supporting role and be given the authority to act in the place of the warden when the warden is absent or unable to act.

The deputy’s term would be concurrent with the warden’s.

A new, earlier start time was suggested for evening council meetings, along with modernized and clarified procedures for delegations and enhanced requirements for notices of motion that have significant financial implications.

Beginning meetings at 6 p.m., rather than the current 7 p.m., will provide greater predictability for council, staff, and the public. About 73 per cent of evening meetings in the current term have already started before 7 p.m., so it is reflective of current practice.

“Collectively, these updates ensure that the procedural bylaw more accurately reflects current practices and provides a clear and effective structure to guide council proceedings in the next term,” according to a report to council.

Councillor Todd Taylor, Orangeville’s deputy mayor, lauded the suggested changes to procedure.

He further suggested that the practice of daytime council meetings be ended in favour of evening gatherings.

“We have no one here from the public (during day-time meetings),” Taylor said.

He has missed some daytime meetings because of work commitments during those hours, he said.

Coun. Gail Little, Amaranth’s deputy mayor, didn’t agree that the warden should be given a two-year term in the big chair.

“It’s quite easy to have an election every year,” she said.

Coun. James McLean, the deputy mayor in Melancthon, welcomed the proposed changes. He said there’s a learning curve and much work with the warden’s position, so an extra year in the role would be of benefit.

“It usually takes, I would assume, six to eight months to get up to speed with all the different processes,” he said. “You build up that time, that expertise, and then all of a sudden the warden has to go right into an election and we may not get the benefit of their full expertise.”

Coun. Earl Hawkins, Mulmur’s deputy mayor, came out on the side of Little. If councillors believe the warden is doing a pretty good job, all they have to do is re-elect that person in the fall.

“I believe the democratic way is a one-year term,” he said.

Should council decide on two-year terms for warden, McLean asked if there could be a mechanism by which a person could be removed from the role if required.

“Is there an opportunity to do a recall?” he said.

Warden Lisa Post, Orangeville’s mayor, said there was no such opportunity.

Darren White, Melancthon’s mayor and a former warden, voiced his support for two-year terms.

“One year just doesn’t work, and it’s that simple,” said White.

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