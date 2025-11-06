General News

While gunshot victim receives care at local hospital, police lay prohibited firearm charges

November 6, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers have charged three individuals with firearm-related offences while a man was receiving care for gunshot wounds at the community’s local hospital.

Dufferin OPP officers were at the hospital while the man was being treated on Oct. 29 and noticed a suspect vehicle nearby, leading to a traffic stop.

“During the stop, a handgun was located inside the vehicle, and the driver was taken into custody,” reads a press release from Dufferin OPP.

During Dufferin OPP’s investigation into the gunshot victim, they determined that the incident had occurred in another jurisdiction. They also learned that a second individual had been treated at a Brampton-area hospital for similar injuries.

As a result of the officers’ investigation, Loverpreet Singh, 25, from Winnipeg, Manitoba, has been charged with:

•      Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

•      Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

•      Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

•      Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

•      Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

•      Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm

•      Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

Ramneek Singh, 25, from Brampton, has been charged with:

•      Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

•      Careless storage of Firearm, Weapon, Prohibited device or ammunition

•      Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

•      Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm

•      Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

•      Occupant of Motor Vehicle knowing there was Firearm

•      Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

As well, Navjit Virk, 49, from Paris, has been charged with possession of a prohibited device or ammunition.

None of the listed charges have been proven in court.

All involved vehicles, along with the firearm located during the incident, were seized.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).


