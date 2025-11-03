Westside Thunder senior girls going to District 4 championship

November 3, 2025

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior girls basketball team is going to the District 4 championships after winning their semi-final game over the Raiders from Erin District High School in the gym at Westside on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

The Thunder have had a stellar season, finishing in first place in the District with a 9-1 record.

They narrowly edged out Emmanuel Christian High School, which also finished the season with a 9-1 record.

Westside took the top spot on their points-for/points-against record.

In the semi-final, they took an early lead over Erin.

By halftime, the Thunder were ahead 23-12.

They increased their lead to 20 points by the end of the third quarter. When the buzzer sounded, the Thunder were leading 38-18.

The final score was 43-24, and the Westside girls earned a spot in the District championship final.

“I think defensively we were all playing in the right positions and listening to our coach when he told us to adjust to a different formation or play,” said Thunder point guard Sabrina Bigler after the semi-final game. “I think we worked as a team and worked hard as a team. On offence we were moving the ball really quickly, which broke them down.”

The team has a goal of winning the District championship, and they are taking it seriously.

“We will have two or three practices before the final,” Sabrina said. “It’s going to be a very competitive game.”

In the other District 4 semi-final game, the Emmanuel Christian High School Eagles faced the third-place Centre Dufferin District High School Royals at ECHS on Wednesday, Oct. 29.

The results of that game were not available at press time.

As the top seed, the Thunder will host the championship game at Westside’s gym.

The District 4 championship game will take place on Monday, Nov. 3.

The start time has not yet been announced.

