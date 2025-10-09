Westside senior girls are undefeated in District 4 basketball

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder senior girls’ basketball team is having a stellar season, going undefeated after four games into the District 4 season.

The Thunder hosted the Emmanuel Christian High School Eagles in the gym at Westside on Wednesday, Oct. 1.

After leading in the first three quarters of the game, the Thunder finished with a strong final quarter for the win.

At halftime, Westside was leading 26-17.

They stayed ahead in the third quarter, matching points with the Eagles to lead 32-25 with one quarter remaining in the game.

In the fourth quarter, the Thunder put up a strong defence and stopped the Eagles from scoring while recording 11 points to end the game with a 42-25 win.

“I think it was a good game,” said Thunder player Abby Leigh after the game. “Our passing was good, our plays were good, our rebounds were good. I think we did good on shooting and faking out some passes. I think we all did well on calling out for back up. The mood on the team is very happy and positive. We practice two times a week, sometimes three.”

The Thunder are averaging just over 46 points per game. At the same time, they are allowing an average of only 19 goals against in the four games of the season.

Westside is now in first place in the District 4 standings with a 4-0 record.

Emmanuel Christian High School is in second place with a 3-1 record.

They are followed by Centre Dufferin District High School, Erin District High School, and Norwell District Secondary School.

The Thunder will be back on their home court on Wednesday, Oct. 15, when they will host Centre Dufferin District High School.

Game time is 2:30 p.m.

