Westside Secondary School Athletes compete at District 4/10 track and field championship

May 22, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Westside Secondary School track and field athletes competed in Day 2 of the District 4/10 championships held at St. James Catholic High School in Guelph on Wednesday, May 14.

In the junior women’s long jump, Aleigha Kupfer, placed 10th with a jump of 3.73 meters.

Aleigha also placed eighth in the junior women’s triple jump with a distance of 8.76 meters.

In the senior women’s 400-meter dash, Leah Mindle placed 19th with a time of 1:40.50.

Leah also competed in the senior women’s shot put, placing 14th with a throw of 5.65 meters.

In the senior women’s javelin throw, Leah placed 16th with a distance of 13.34 meters.

In the novice men’s 100-meter dash, Mathew Kuleshnyk, placed seventh with a time of 12.52.

Westside had three entries in the novice men’s 200-meter dash. Logan Mitchell placed 20th with a time of 27.93. Reed Scott finished 21st with a time of 28.39. Cash Mugrdige placed 26th with a time of 29.18.

In the novice men’s 200-meter dash, Matthew Kuleshnyk placed eighth with a time of 26.20.  Matthew also placed ninth in the novice men’s 400-meter race with a time of 1:01.15.

Reed Scott placed 16th in the novice men’s 400-meter race with a time of 1:04.72. Jackson Ross finished 22nd in the novice men’s 400-meter race with a time of 1:16.82.

In the men’s novice 800-meter run, Cash Mugridge placed seventh with a time of 2:23.69. Jackson Ross placed 19th with a time of 2:51.58.

In the novice men’s 4×100 relay, the team of Matthew Kuleshnyk, Logan Mitchell, Reed Scott, and Cash Mugridge, placed seventh with a time of 52.67. 

In the novice men’s long jump, Logan Mitchell placed ninth with a distance of 4.06 meters, and Reed Scott finished 10th with a distance of 3.99 meters.

Zachariah Dunphy placed 11th in the junior men’s 1500-meter run with a time of 5.25.73.

In the senior men’s 400-meter dash, Alex Lamb finished with a time of 53.71. Alex also placed 10th in the senior men’s 1500-meter run with a time of 4:49.03.

The team of Alex Lamb, Zachariah Dunphy, Murphy Mountjoy, and Jackson Ross placed 17th in the senior men’s 4×100 relay with a time of 55.78.

Murphy Mountjoy placed 30th in the senior men’s long jump with a distance of 4.20 meters. 

In the open men’s 4×100 relay, the team of Alex Lamb, Murphy Mountjoy, Matthew Kuleshnyk, and Cash Mugridge placed 15th with a time of 4:19.08.

The top finishers in the District 4/10 championships will go on to compete at the regional level at CWOSSA.


