Westside junior girls claim District 4 Basketball Title

By Brian Lockhart

The Westside Secondary School Thunder junior girls basketball team are District 4 champions after winning the final game over the Emmanuel Christian High School Eagles in their home gym at Westside on Thursday, Nov. 7.

The Thunder had a stellar year going undefeated for the season. They had a 6-0 record in the regular season averaging 38 points per game while allowing only 16 on average against for the year.

Going into the District playoffs, the Westside girls won their semi-final game, 47-4 over the Royals from Centre Dufferin District High School from Shelburne.

That set them up for a final game against Emmanuel Christian.

Emmanuel Christian finished the regular season in second place with a 3-3 record.

In the final game, the Thunder got off to a good start scoring their first points with their first attempt at a shot at the net just seconds after the tipoff.

At the end of the first quarter, Westside was leading the game 16-6.

The Thunder gave a terrific effort in the second quarter, more than doubling their score to 34-10 by the time the buzzer sounded to end the half.

Returning for the second half, the Thunder girls continue to press on offence while keeping the Eagles team to the outside and forcing them to shoot from a distance.

The final score was 45-23, and the Thunder left the court as District 4 champions for 2024.

“I think we played amazing and I think everybody worked so hard. It was a real team effort,” said Thunder forward Sabrina Bigler about the season. “We tried so hard and we worked so well together. It was just an amazing time. We’re going to keep working super hard and trying our best.”

As District champions, the Thunder will now go on to regional competition at CWOSSA where they will meet other district champions.

CWOSSA competition will take place in Cambridge on Nov. 15 – 16.

