Sports

Westside athletes compete at District 4 badminton championships

April 16, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Westside Secondary School Thunder athletes competed at the District 4 badminton championships on Wednesday, April 8.

The junior championships were held at Erin District High School, while the senior championships were held at Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne.

Events got underway at 9:00 a.m. and ran all day. The initial round-robin competition determined who would advance to the final matches and qualify for the regional CWOSSA competition.

The top two finalists in each division advanced to regional competition.

The competition featured singles boys and girls, doubles, and mixed doubles.

The play was fast and very competitive. The final medal rounds were especially spirited and well-matched as players tried to win a good spot in the CWOSSA placement.

Six schools were in the tournament, including Westside, Centre Dufferin, Emmanuel Christian High School, Erin District High School, Norwell District Secondary School, and Centre Wellington from Mount Forest.

“This is the District tournament to see who goes on to CWOSSA,” explained Centre Dufferin coach and senior tournament organizer Patrick Clendinning. “There are six schools competing here today. Both winners who compete in the final matches will go on to CWOSSA. The difference is that whoever wins will go on to be the number one seed. We have single girls, single boys, double girls, double boys, and mixed doubles. Most teams sent around 12 players, so there’s close to 50 players here today.”

Players who advanced to the final round played six matches throughout the day.

That included three round-robin matches, followed by quarter-final and semi-final matches.

Badminton is a sport that requires fast reflexes and good hand-eye coordination, and there is a lot of fast movement on the court.

The regional competition will feature the top players from the District competing against top players from other districts, making it highly competitive.

The CWOSSA competition will take place at Conestoga College in Kitchener, beginning with the Junior championships on Wednesday, April 15, followed by the Senior championships on Thursday, April 16.


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