Letters to the Editor

We Must Put CANADA FIRST

February 13, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dear Editor,

U.S. President Trump’s ongoing unjust and unjustified tariff threats have shown Canada cannot take anything for granted. There’s no time for rest. Canada must take back control of our border, strengthen our economy, and put Canada First.

The Liberals must also put aside their partisan interests and recall Parliament now. ALL MPs need to be at work dealing with the crisis, debating, and considering responses. Conservatives are ready to work and have proposed our Canada First Plan that will:

• Retaliate with dollar-for-dollar tariffs carefully aimed at maximizing impact on American companies while minimizing impact on Canadian consumers.

• Put all the tariff revenues into help for affected workers and businesses.

• Pass a massive emergency Bring It Home Tax Cut.

• Immediately scrap the Liberal anti-resource law C-69.

• Knock down interprovincial barriers to help replace lost north-south trade with east-west trade to make us self-reliant.

• Rebuild our military & take back control of our borders.

• Lock arms with American economic interests that favour Canada.

We will protect our economy, defend our sovereignty, bring home production and pay cheques, and never back down. We will put Canada First – now and always.

Conservatives have repeatedly called for Parliament’s immediate return and continue to do so. Let me know if you agree with our plan by completing my brief survey at kyleseeback.ca/canadafirst

Kyle Seeback, M.P.

Dufferin-Caledon


