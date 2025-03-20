Warmer temperatures cause flooding in Grand Valley, Amaranth, East Garfraxa

March 20, 2025 · 0 Comments
Dufferin County communities weathered flooding this past weekend as snow melt from warm temperatures and rainfall bring signs of the changing of seasons.
The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) issued a flood warning message forGrand Valley as well as the hamlet of Waldemar on March 15, due to the combination of snow melt and rainfall.
The warning was raised to a “watch” by the Grand River Conservation Authority on March 16.
Several roads were closed on Sunday (March 16), in the communities of Grand Valley, Amaranth, and East Garafraxa. Roads closed due to flooding and potential flooding included:
The County of Dufferin announced in a press release on March 17 that cleanup from the flooding was in full effect to address reported issues in Grand Valley, Amaranth and East Garafraxa.