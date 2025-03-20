Headline News

Warmer temperatures cause flooding in Grand Valley, Amaranth, East Garfraxa

March 20, 2025   ·   0 Comments

Dufferin County communities weathered flooding this past weekend as snow melt from warm temperatures and rainfall bring signs of the changing of seasons.

The Grand River Conservation Authority (GRCA) issued a flood warning message forGrand Valley as well as the hamlet of Waldemar on March 15, due to the combination of snow melt and rainfall.

The warning was raised to a “watch” by the Grand River Conservation Authority on March 16.

Several roads were closed on Sunday (March 16), in the communities of Grand Valley, Amaranth, and East Garafraxa. Roads closed due to flooding and potential flooding included:

  • County Road 25 between Highway 89 and County Road 109.
  • Water Street from Rainy Street to Melody Street.
  • Emma Street from Water Street to Main Street.
  • William Street from Water Street to Emma Street.
  • Mill Street East to King Street
  • Concession Roads 12 and 13 between Sideroads 24-25 and Sideroads 27-28
  • 10th Sideroad between County Road 24 and 15th Line
  • 10th Line Amaranth between County Road 109 and 5th Sideroad

The County of Dufferin announced in a press release on March 17 that cleanup from the flooding was in full effect to address reported issues in Grand Valley, Amaranth and East Garafraxa.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Lineup announced for 21st Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival

By Sam Odrowski Excitement is growing for the 21st Annual Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival, as organizers have released the official lineup for the three-day ...

Warmer temperatures cause flooding in Grand Valley, Amaranth, East Garfraxa

Dufferin County communities weathered flooding this past weekend as snow melt from warm temperatures and rainfall bring signs of the changing of seasons. The Grand ...

Melancthon’s Kidd Family Auctions celebrates 10 years of bidding, buying and selling

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Going once, going twice – sold! Kidd Family Auctions, located at 438280 4th Line in Melancthon, is celebrating ...

NDACT’s former Peer Reviewer shares concerns over quarry proposal

By Paula Brown The North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) has released Garry Hunter from his duties as their Community Trusted Peer Reviewer as ...

Former Dufferin County employee honoured with Forest Stewardship Award from Forests Canada

By Paula Brown A former Dufferin County employee is being recognized for her decades of dedicated work. Caroline Mach, former manager of the Dufferin County ...

Public voting opens for Rotary Club of Orangeville Highland’s 2025 Community Choice Grants

By Sam Odrowski Voting for the Rotary Club of Orangeville Highland’s 2025 Community Choice Grants commenced on St. Patrick’s Day (March 17) and runs until ...

Cyber-attack continues to impact the Town of Orangeville’s online systems

By Sam Odrowski The Town of Orangeville continues to be impacted by a cybersecurity incident that began on Feb. 27, creating outages for certain online ...

Ramadan Food Drive in Orangeville and Shelburne running all month long

By Sam Odrowski and Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Millions of Muslims are marking the Holy Month of Ramadan worldwide, and locally, a follower ...

Dufferin OPP officer recognized for volunteer efforts over the years

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Dufferin OPP officer has been recognized for his volunteer efforts in the community by the Optimist Club ...

Mono deputy mayor defends against integrity ruling

By JAMES MATTHEWS While he respects a ruling by the town’s integrity commissioner, Mono Deputy Mayor Fred Nix doesn’t agree that he was in a ...