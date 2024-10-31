Visitor Information Centre to permanently close before year’s end

By Sam Odrowski

A Town of Orangeville-run facility focused on providing visitors with information about what makes the community great will be ending its operations at the end of the year.

The Visitor Information Centre, located at 200 Lakeview Court, first opened in 2013 and will be closing its doors permanently by Dec. 20.

“While the Centre has been welcoming visitors to our community for the past several years, recent trends indicate that tourists are finding information about Orangeville in new and innovative ways,” said Vicki Sword, tourism and culture officer at the Town of Orangeville. “Use of technology is increasing and there is greater engagement with online resources and planning tools even before travelers arrive in Orangeville.”

Sword added, “The Visitor Information Centre has been managed by Theatre Orangeville and the Town thanks all staff members who have warmly welcomed countless visitors to our town over the years.”

The closure of the Visitor Information Centre will not affect Theatre Orangeville’s Administrative Office, located within the building.

“It will remain at 200 Lakeview Court and in-person box office services will continue to be offered at the Town Hall Opera House Box Office at 87 Broadway, during regular operating hours,” Sword said.

Orangeville Mayor Lisa Post noted the role the Visitor Information Centre had on local tourism over the last decade.

“The Tourism Centre has been integral in the growth of the tourism sector in our community over the years,” she told the Citizen. “The incredible staff team from the centre have been true ambassadors for Orangeville and I’m grateful to all of them for being so welcoming to our visitors!”

While the Visitor Information Centre will no longer exist after Dec. 20, visitors of Orangeville can find information about the community and its surrounding area online by visiting LoveOrangeville.ca or following Orangeville Tourism on Instagram and Facebook.

Printed information will also still be available from the exterior of 200 Lakeview Court on its lower level or from the downtown directory at 89 Broadway, beside TD Bank.

Visitors can also stop by the Town of Orangeville’s Economic Development and Culture Office for information at the upper level of 200 Lakeview Court.

