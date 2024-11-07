Veterans’ stories featured on Tales on the Trail through November

November 7, 2024 · 0 Comments

Every November, Canadians are encouraged to take time to learn the stories of Canadian forces personnel in remembrance of their contribution and sacrifice.

This year, a unique partnership between the Orangeville Public Library and the Museum of Dufferin (MoD) brings local veteran stories to the Island Lake Conservation Area.

Throughout November, the Tales of the Trail installation will feature photographs and text about Dufferin County veterans.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for families to learn about local heroes who served our country,” said Darla Fraser, CEO of Orangeville Public Library. “The library is delighted to work with MoD on this special educational program. Our goal is to bring more community content to Tales on the Trail.”

For the last 20 years, the Museum of Dufferin has been actively collecting and sharing the stories of Dufferin County residents who served their countries in the armed forces during times of war and peace.

“As the archivist and keeper of these stories at the MoD, I take every opportunity to share the story of their lives and teach people how to research the veterans in their own family,” said Laura Camilleri, archivist at the Museum of Dufferin. “The veterans in the Tales on the Trail represent a cross section of Dufferin’s veterans – men, women, world wars, modern conflicts, front line and supporting roles. I encourage everyone to explore the trail and read the stories.”

There are 6,322 names and stories in the database on the MoD’s website at dufferinmuseum.com. At the end of the Storywalk there is a QR code to access the MoD veteran database and learn about other Dufferin County veterans.

Tales on the Trail allows families to discover stories from page to page. It combines literacy and learning with a great outdoor activity. Tales on the Trail is presented in collaboration with Credit Valley Conservation.

