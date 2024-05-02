General News

United Way invests $1.5 million in 51 programs to address rising demand for services

May 2, 2024   ·   0 Comments

With demand for community services at an all-time high, United Way Guelph Wellington Dufferin is investing $1.5 million across 51 programs in the communities it serves.

The funding is in response to critical issues like homelessness, food insecurity and mental health

“Through the application process, the ask from community partners last fall was more than 2.5 times what was available to distribute, which meant some difficult decisions and ultimately a number of programs going without funding”, said Banda. “However, we remain committed to focusing the dollars we do have on the most pressing and critical issues our community is facing and we are very excited about the programs we are able to support and the opportunities ahead to work with our partners.”

New programs supported through this round of funding include Art Not Shame, Ball 4 All, the Arab Women’s Society of Guelph, the Orangeville Food Bank and the Sanguen Health Centre Community Van.

Last fall, the Community Health Van was facing a potential closure, due to a lack of funding. Responding to emerging needs as they arise and helping to fill gaps in the community is what makes United Way funding unique and vitally important.

“The Guelph/Wellington Sanguen Community Health Van program is grateful to be the recipient of a United Way grant! With this generous support we can continue to offer nursing care, social support, peer support and harm reduction support to individuals within the City of Guelph and throughout the County at a time when so many community members are in need”, said Lindsay Sprague, director of community programs at Sanguen Health Centre. 

“Better is possible and United Way is proud to be able to continue to fund a network of services that support the well-being of our entire community”, said Glenna Banda, executive director at United Way. “Ensuring that programs and services are there to address the current and deepened community challenges we are facing right now is more important than ever.”

Funds are invested based on identified community needs through five funding streams – From Poverty to Possibility, Healthy People, Thriving Communities, All That Kids Can Be, Rural Communities and Equity, Diversity & Inclusion. These funding streams support collective approaches to addressing several critical and complex issues, including poverty, mental health, homelessness, isolation, and hunger. Local agencies apply to receive United Way funding, and a dedicated group of volunteers manage the distribution of funds. Grants are issued for two-year terms.

“United Way plays a critical role in our community, ensuring that our community’s most pressing needs are supported and the programs and services that are relied upon continue to be able to offer services. Community donations fuel this work and we are grateful to those who believe in our vision of a shared responsibility for social good,” said Banda. “We continue to fundraise all year long to continue to try to do more to support the ongoing needs in the community.”

For a complete list of funded programs, visit unitedwaygwd.com.

Donations to United Way are accepted year-round, online at unitedwayguelph.com or by calling the United Way office 519-821-0571. Donations, as always, will stay 100 per cent local.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Special Olympics Dufferin fundraiser kicks off at Shelburne Foodland and Orangeville Sobeys

By Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Special Olympics Dufferin is joining forces with a local grocer to raise funds to help athletes with intellectual ...

Scheduled check-in phone calls for older adults now available in several languages

By Sam Odrowski A program aimed at supporting adults 55 and older in Dufferin–Caledon just became more accessible.  The Telecheck program, which provides older adults with scheduled ...

Family Transition Place hires new executive director, following announcement of Norah Kennedy’s retirement

By Paula Brown  Family Transition Place (FTP) has named a new executive director.  Family Transition Place’s board of directors announced in a press release on April 26, that ...

Ten Rock Capital Mortgage clients share $25,000 after winning cash prize draw

By Joshua Drakes Rock Capital Mortgage, in collaboration with MCAN Financial, distributed funds to clients during their annual cash prize draw event held recently. Clients ...

Orangeville Wolves special needs hockey team competes in Boston tournament

Team helps players build confidence and skills out on the ice By Sam Odrowski While it can be difficult to find a sports program that accommodates individuals with special ...

Celebrate Opening Day of Orangeville Farmers Market on May 4 with family-friendly fun

By Sam Odrowski Enjoy fresh air, fresh food, and free family fun this Saturday when the Orangeville Farmers’ Market opens for its 33rd outdoor season. ...

Delayed development in Veteran’s Way area vexes residents’ group

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER A development in the Hansen Boulevard–Veteran’s Way area has been going on much longer than expected.  Some residents ...

Orangeville council weighs Broadway housing development

By JAMES MATTHEWS, LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER Orangeville council is trying to balance the town’s need for housing and its desire to protect a tree ...