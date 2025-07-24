U15 Boys win first match in iModel C2 division

The Storm FC U15 Boys evened their record in iModel C2 play with one win and one loss this week, after a convincing 4-0 win over the Football for the World (FFTW) club from Kitchener on Tuesday evening (July 15). Both teams had competed in May and June in a gruelling pre-season tournament to determine placements in the inaugural iModel West Region league. Orangeville finished eighth in the ten-team U15 Qualifying pool, above the FFTW team. Once the tournament was completed, the top and bottom five teams were separated into two new pools.

Tuesday’s game was a messy affair, with each team receiving two red cards, resulting in the ejection of four players from the match. In addition, the FFTW side received several more yellow cards for fouls committed.

Storm FC opened the game with a successful penalty kick goal in the 13th minute of play, as Jonah Traikos scored to give the visiting side a 1-0 lead. Seven minutes later, speedy forward Cameron Izzard doubled the lead to 2-0. Shortly before halftime, Storm FC defender Ben Mazenauer was sent off by the referee, having received his second caution of the match, resulting in Orangeville being reduced to 10 players for the rest of the match.

The second half saw tempers flare on both sides, with an FFTW player being sent off midway through the half for violent conduct in a melee in front of the supporters’ sideline that drew a crowd of players.

The teams were now even at 10 players apiece, but not for long. A second FFTW player received a dismissal from the game for intentionally running over the Orangeville keeper. The keeper stayed in the match, but FFTW was now down to nine players.

A short time later, Storm FC forward Izzard was injured on a dangerous tackle, resulting in a free kick that Traikos buried from just outside the penalty area, increasing the lead to three goals.

Unfortunately, Traikos was later ejected from the match for a foul, and both teams were at nine players remaining on the field. A late goal from Payton Deimling sealed the game for Storm FC and the shutout for goalkeeper Wade Myers.

