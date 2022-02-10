General News

Two weeks left to claim winning LOTTO MAX ticket sold in Orangeville last year

February 10, 2022   ·   0 Comments

There are two weeks left to claim an ENCORE – LOTTO MAX prize worth $10,000 from the Tuesday, February 23, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw. The winning numbers were 1 – 6 – 9 – 4 – 3 – 6 – 1 and the winning ticket was sold in Orangeville.

Players must match the first six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $10,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.



         


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

First Line for Syria fundraising to bring third Syrian refugee family to the region

By Sam Odrowski In one of many Jordanian refugee camps sits roughly 200,000 displaced Syrians, who’s homes and lives have been destroyed through a civil ...

Hundreds join Orangeville’s ‘Freedom Convoy’ to Queens Park over weekend￼

By Sam Odrowski Canadian flags and signs calling for an end to COVID-19 restrictions/mandates filled the Canadian Tire parking lot (95 First Street) on Saturday ...

Coldest Night of the Year returning to Orangeville with in-person event

By Sam Odrowski The 5th Annual Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser is returning to Orangeville Feb. 26 and will be running in-person for the ...

DCCBA and MOD presented Black Heroes Past, Present & Future Feb. 27

By: Paula Brown, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Dufferin County Canadian Black Association (DCCBA) and the Museum of Dufferin (MoD) are partnering to host an upcoming ...