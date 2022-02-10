Two weeks left to claim winning LOTTO MAX ticket sold in Orangeville last year

February 10, 2022 · 0 Comments

There are two weeks left to claim an ENCORE – LOTTO MAX prize worth $10,000 from the Tuesday, February 23, 2021 LOTTO MAX draw. The winning numbers were 1 – 6 – 9 – 4 – 3 – 6 – 1 and the winning ticket was sold in Orangeville.

Players must match the first six of the seven ENCORE numbers in exact order to win the $10,000 prize. Players have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The owner(s) of this ticket should fill in the back portion, sign it and contact the OLG Support Centre at 1-800-387-0098.

Readers Comments (0)