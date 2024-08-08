Two Orangeville Canadian Tire employees earn scholarships through province-wide program

By Sam Odrowski

Two Orangeville Canadian Tire employees enrolled for post-secondary school this fall are receiving a chunk of change to assist with schooling costs.

Morgan Duke and Nicholas Day received the news last week that they’ll each be $1,000 through the Canadian Tire Student Store Scholarships.

To earn the scholarship, Canadian Tire employees submit an essay about their job, with a focus on how to properly use new technologies, how to collaborate as a team and workplace conflict resolution.

The scholarship program is run by the Canadian Tire Corporation and provides 20 scholarships to employees of Canadian Tires across Ontario. With more than 200 Canadian Tires operating throughout the province, senior manager of Orangeville Canadian Tire Brenda Fedrigonisaid it’s impressive that her store has two employees receiving scholarships.

“We at our store are very proud of the fact that two of those 20 came out of our store,” she said. “They had to put the work in. They have to apply, and that’s not easy.”

Fedrigoni said she hopes the $1,000 that both Duke and Day are receiving will help reduce the financial stress they may endure while getting their post-secondary education.

Duke, a graduate of Orangeville District Secondary School and employee of Canadian Tire for the past three years, said when she found out she’d be receiving the scholarship, she was shocked.

“I’ve never won anything like this before, so it’s quite exciting,” she enthused.

Duke is starting a paramedic program at Georgian College in Barrie, Ont. this fall and said the $1,000 will help her purchase textbooks and school supplies.

She lauded Orangeville Canadian Tire’s commitment to accommodating students’ hours so they can succeed with their studies.

“It’s a very good place to work while you’re in school,” Duke said. “Everybody’s on the same page of school comes first, your education comes first, and then work comes second.”

Day, a graduate of Robert F. Hall in Caledon, told the Citizen he was pleasantly surprised when he learned he’d be receiving the scholarship.

His $1,000 will be used to offset the cost of staying in a residence at Nipissing University while getting his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice and Bachelor of Education.

Day hopes to become a high school teacher after graduating.

“I’m very appreciative about this,” he said of the scholarship.

The Canadian Tire Student Store Scholarships program has been running for 20 years and takes place every summer, ahead of the school year.

