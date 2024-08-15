Twisted Indian celebrates grand opening with 100 free burritos

August 15, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

A new quick-service restaurant in Orangeville is adding an Indian twist to tacos, burgers, wraps, burritos, bowls and more.

Twisted Indian, located at 520 Alder St., Unit 4, had a soft opening in July and celebrated its grand opening last Friday, Aug. 9.

To mark the occasion, the restaurant offered 100 free burritos to its first 100 customers, and all of the burritos were gone in under an hour.

Overall, the day was a great success, according to Twisted Indian’s owners Noor Kaur and Money Kaur.

“We originally were a little nervous, just because this is our first restaurant between the two of us… but the turnout was great,” Money enthused. “We had plenty waves of customers coming in throughout the day, up until closing. We’re just really happy with the response that we got from the community.”

Councillor Joe Andrews, who also serves as chair of Orangeville’s Economic Development Committee, attended the grand opening and told the Citizen it’s exciting to see new businesses opening locally.

“It is a delight to see commitments in the business community, especially in the food sector here in Orangeville,” he remarked. “They wanted to give back to Orangeville in a different way, and part of it is, of course, their cultural background, their cultural taste to food. What we’ve got here, is something that’s very unique.”

Andrews’ said he’s enjoyed eating at Twisted Indian, and noted that it provides a diverse menu, which is important for Orangeville’s growing community.

“I’m just delighted to see the number of people that are out here today,” he said at the grand opening, which had a line-up outside the restaurant of over 50 people at 11 a.m. on Aug. 9.

Money said it’s important to note that while Twisted Indian is a quick-service restaurant, everything is still made fresh, in-house, every day.

“The longest wait for an order would take five minutes to 10 minutes, so we’re able to give fresh food with a very quick service,” said Noor.

While the restaurant’s dishes are Indian-inspired, she said they’re made to suit most people’s tastes.

“They’re made in a way where they’re digestible for all age groups. Whether you’re a toddler, whether you’re an elder – everyone can enjoy the food,” Noor said. “The amount of spices that are in it, and even just the general ingredients – nothing is going to be overwhelming or overpowering on your digestive system.”

Money said, “You are going to get Indian food that can be understood in a more palatable way, in the sense that you can get burritos, you can get tacos, you can get bowls, you can get different types of vessels to eat the Indian food in.”

Since opening on July 9, all of the staff at Twisted Indian have undergone extensive training and the owners have learned more about the demographics of their customer base.

They discovered that few restaurants are open late in Orangeville, so they’re open until 11 p.m. seven days a week to serve people who work or prefer to eat later in the evening.

“I think it was a great decision, because we do get a rush around like 10 to 10:30, before we close,” explained Noor.

Twisted Indian is part of a franchise with 12 other stores, but the owners say it’s more of a “mom-and-pop” franchise, compared to larger chains.

The owners are happy to join the local business community, as Money lives in Orangeville and Noor lives in Brampton.

“With me being from Brampton, I think Brampton already has a lot of concepts like [Twisted Indian], and we wanted to introduce Indian flavours and food to a different ethnicity. I think Orangeville is a growing community, and that’s why we took a step to open in Orangeville,” Noor explained.

The owners say they’re looking forward to the school year starting and will be offering lunch specials to encourage high school students to stop by.

“We know when it’s time for lunch, they’re genuinely looking for places to eat around the high school, so we are going to have some student specials ready to go for them, and even lunch specials for our community members in the area,” Money said. “We’ll be starting those off very soon.”

She also is encouraging anyone who hasn’t tried Twisted Indian yet to give it a chance.

“If you want to try something different than the traditional Indian food in the area, definitely come visit us. Because not only can we give you some traditional flavors, but we can also twist it up for you,” Money explained. “If you’re unsure, stop by and ask questions, try all the proteins, and I’m sure you’ll find something that you like.”

Readers Comments (0)