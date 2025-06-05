Sports

TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley ready to receive the RBC Canadian Open as 156 top golfers compete in Caledon

June 5, 2025   ·   0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The prestigious RBC Canadian Open rolls into Caledon this week.

The North Course of TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley will host 156 of the world’s top golfers vying for a purse of $9.8M (USD).

The international field of competitors will be cut down to 70 players and ties after 36 holes of play on Thursday and Friday.

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, the 2024 Canadian Open champion, is back to defend his title.

MacIntyre’s tee time on Thursday is 12:55 p.m. The reigning champ will be teamed with the engaging Shane Lowry and top-performing Canadian Corey Conners from Listowel, ON.

An impressive slate of Canadians—21 in total—will tee it up at TPC Toronto, including 2023 Canadian Open champion Nick Taylor, Conners, Taylor Pendrith, Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Adam Svensson,  Ben Silverman, and 2003 Masters champion Mike Weir.

Weir will be teeing off at 7:07 a.m. from the 10th Tee with Silverman and Chan Kim. Swensson gets away at 7:29 a.m. off the 1st Tee with playing partners Matthieu Pavon and Aaron Wise.

Notably, the all-Canadian contingent comprised of Taylor, Pendrith, and Hughes will fire their first drives of the day from the 10th tee at 7:29 a.m.

Fan favorite Rory McIlroy—teamed with Ludvig Aberg and Luke Clanton—will tee off at 7:40 a.m. from the North Course’s 10th tee.

Other notable Canadians teeing it up at the 2025 Open are David Hearn (1:28 p.m. off the 1st Tee), Hadwin (12:44 p.m. off the 1st Tee), and Roger Sloan (6:45 a.m. off the 10th Tee).

The address of TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley is 19131 Main Street, Caledon.  For more information about tickets for The Canadian Open, visit www.rbccanadianopen.com.  For the full schedule of tournament events, visit www.rbccanadianopen.com/schedule/

For full coverage of the Canadian Open, check out next week’s edition of The Citizen.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Top Canadian talent takes over Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for a weekend of beats in the streets

By Sam Odrowski The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and ...

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...

Dufferin OPP investigating arson in Amaranth, seeking public’s help locating suspects

Dufferin Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious fire involving two residential structures in Amaranth. Dufferin OPP officers, along with the Grand Valley ...

Retired public health nurse Robin Berger recognized with national medal

By Sam Odrowski A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy. Robin Berger, who ...

Mono noise bylaw doesn’t get second reading, legislation to return at future council meeting

By JAMES MATTHEWS Mono doesn’t need to reinvent noise regulation in the town. Rather, the rules around noise just need a little fine-tuning in line ...

Mono issues permits for fibre optic installation

By JAMES MATTHEWS Crews hired by Rogers to install fibre optic communications in Mono have been making progress. Rogers’ subcontractor, FusionTech Telecommunications, has applied for ...

Highway 50 makes CAA’s Top 10 Worst Roads in Ontario list this year

By Sam Odrowski A roadway that is commonly used by Orangeville residents travelling to Bolton, and vice-versa, has made CAA’s 2025 Top 10 Worst Roads ...

Remembering the 1985 tornado that destroyed much of Grand Valley

By Brian Lockhart It has been 40 years since a devastating series of tornadoes ripped across central Ontario. The severe weather incident happened on Friday, ...

Shots fired in two Mono home invasions, hours within each other, on same street

By Sam Odrowski Dufferin Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating two home invasions that recently occurred at properties on Shady Glen Lane in Mono, ...

A day of unity and acceptance: Celebrate Your Awesome to return to Alexandra Park with annual Pride event

By Sam Odrowski Celebrate Your Awesome’s 8th Annual Pride & Diversity Event is returning to Alexandra Park in Orangeville on June 21. The event has ...