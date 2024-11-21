Toys for Tots returns to Orangeville Walmart this weekend

November 21, 2024 · 0 Comments

By Sam Odrowski

Toys for Tots will be back at the Orangeville Walmart (95 First St.) from Friday, Nov. 22 to Sunday, Nov. 24.

The annual fundraiser is run by the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the local Salvation Army New Hope Community Church.

“Officers will be collecting new, unwrapped toys, non-perishable food items, and gift cards in order to help those in need this holiday season,” said Dufferin OPP in a press release. “All donations collected will be distributed locally through the Salvation Army.”

The campaign starts on Nov. 22 and runs until Dec. 8, with Dufferin OPP officers will be collecting donations outside of the Orangeville Walmart on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to Walmart, there are several other locations in Orangeville and Mono accepting new, unwrapped toys, gift cards and non-perishable food as part of the annual fundraiser.

Items can be dropped off at:

The Salvation Army New Hope Community Church (690 Riddell Road)

The Salvation Army Thrift Store (162 Broadway)

Orangeville Townhall (87 Broadway)

DUCA Financial Services (16 Broadway)

LCBO (510 Riddell Road)

Royal LePage RCR Realty (75 First Street)

7-Eleven, (288 Broadway)

YMCA of Greater Toronto (46 Dawson & 65 McCarthy Street)

10 and 10 Garden Centre (634026 Highway 10, Mono)

Dufferin OPP Detachment (390 C Line, Orangeville)

Dufferin OPP Detachment (506312 Highway 89, Mono)

“The 2023 Toys for Tots campaign was a huge success, thanks to the generosity of our community members,” said Dufferin OPP’s press release. “The Salvation Army New Hope Community Church was able to provide over 400 families in the area with assistance.”

In 2023, Toys for Tots provided 238 families with food for Christmas and 408 families with toys, totalling over 3,500 toys.

“Let’s work together to make this Christmas special for every child in Dufferin County,” said Dufferin OPP.

Readers Comments (0)