General News

Town of Orangeville to close offices, facilities for Easter Weekend

April 17, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville will observe modified hours over the Easter Weekend. 

Town of Orangeville Offices

All Town offices, including Town Hall, will be closed on Friday, April 18 and Monday, April 21.

Offices are closed on weekends. 

Town offices will re-open on Tuesday, April 22 and 8:30 a.m.

Orangeville Recreation Facilities

Both recreation facilities will be closed on Friday, April 18 and Sunday, April 20.

Orangeville Transit

Orangeville Transit will not be operating on Friday, April 18. Transit will run regular hours on Monday, April 21.

Orangeville Public Library

Both the Mill Street and Alder Street Branches will be closed:

  • Friday, April 18
  • Sunday, April 20
  • Monday, April 21

Both branches will be open on Saturday, April 19:

  • Mill Street Branch – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Alder Street Branch – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.


