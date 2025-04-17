Town of Orangeville to close offices, facilities for Easter Weekend

April 17, 2025 · 0 Comments
The Town of Orangeville will observe modified hours over the Easter Weekend.
All Town offices, including Town Hall, will be closed on Friday, April 18 and Monday, April 21.
Offices are closed on weekends.
Town offices will re-open on Tuesday, April 22 and 8:30 a.m.
Both recreation facilities will be closed on Friday, April 18 and Sunday, April 20.
Orangeville Transit will not be operating on Friday, April 18. Transit will run regular hours on Monday, April 21.
Both the Mill Street and Alder Street Branches will be closed:
Both branches will be open on Saturday, April 19: