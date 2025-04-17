Town of Orangeville partners with DocuPet for online registration

A new digital service offered by the Town of Orangeville makes licensing a walk in the park for dog owners.

With the time for dog licence renewals around the corner, the municipality is announcing a new partnership with DocuPet to help make the process simple.

As the April 30 renewal deadline approaches, the Town of Orangeville wants residents to know about this digital service and the extra benefits that come with it.

In the Town of Orangeville, licences for dogs are required under the Animal Control bylaw. Licence numbers have remained low in Orangeville, and staff recognize going out to get a licence can be a challenge.

With DocuPet, owners will be able to apply for a licence from pretty much anywhere through the service’s online portal.

As well, in-person service will still be available at Town Hall’s Clerks office for those who need it.

“We know that for many people, dogs are more than just a pet—they’re family,” said James Bramley, supervisor of licensing and by-law enforcement at the Town of Orangeville. “Dog licences play a big role in helping keep dogs safe. We want to make this process as easy as paw-sible for our residents and DocuPet does just that.”

A more efficient, value-based service

So what exactly makes DocuPet such a great option for licensing? To start with, it means residents are getting more value for their licensing fee. Rather than licences expiring annually on April 30, each licence will now be valid for 365 days from the date of purchase.

The service manages the renewal information on its end, sending renewal reminders to dog owners as their individual date approaches.

Dog owners can choose to create a profile for their dog as well, and can manage important information, submit for renewals and more.

DocuPet offers a more personalized experience – and makes dog safety a priority

It’s estimated that one third of pets will get lost during their lifetime. One of the biggest features of DocuPet is its lost pet service, a complimentary 24/7 service that focuses on getting missing dogs back to their families sooner.

Each dog tag issued has a unique code on its back, linked to the dog’s secure online profile. An owner can file a report once they know the dog is missing. Anyone who finds the pet can submit the code through the found pet reporting service.

When it comes to the actual licensing piece, DocuPet offers a variety of colourful and unique tag styles, and even a design-your-own feature. To celebrate this partnership, DocuPet is offering Orangeville residents a five-dollar discount on the designer tags.

Residents can also choose to proceed with a basic tag, which is included with the licensing.

“We are very proud to kick off this effective program to increase pet identification and reunification services for all residents,” said Grant Goodwin, chief executive officer of DocuPet.

“Pets wearing DocuPet tags spend little to no time in the shelter versus unlicensed pets. We thank Orangeville for coming on board to be an impactful part of the solution.”

The service is available online now, so residents ready to renew or register don’t have to wait until April 30 to get started.

The DocuPet portal can be reached by visiting orangeville.ca/AnimalControl or directly at orangeville.docupet.com.

Dog owners can also visit Town Hall at 87 Broadway to apply for a licence in person.

