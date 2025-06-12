Town of Orangeville Affordable Housing Task Force holding open house

The Town of Orangeville’s Affordable Housing Task Force (AHTF) is inviting the public to an open house to learn more about the growing housing affordability crisis and hear about some proposed actions to address the challenges.

The meeting will be held on June 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the upper banquet room at Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre.

“Like many communities across Ontario, the cost of housing in Orangeville — whether it’s renting or buying — has become unaffordable for many,” said Councillor Joe Andrews, task force chair. “We’re not just studying the issue; we’re looking at real solutions that work specifically for Orangeville.”

The AHTF is made up of experts in the community with backgrounds in real estate, building development and construction. Its goal is to bring tangible recommendations for Orangeville Council to review and present to the municipality.

During the meeting, visitors will have the opportunity to hear about possible solutions. The task force will provide insight into what affordable housing means and seek input on what the community believes is affordable.

That input, noted Andrews, will be vital for the AHTF’s report to council.

Proposed solutions

To allow reduced parking requirements for Additional Residential Units (ARUs), making it easier for homeowners to add legal secondary units.

Use Town-owned land to build tiny home developments, offering lower-cost housing that complement existing neighbourhoods.

Address challenges around four-plex developments, which currently face challenges from provincial regulations.

Partner with specific, willing developers to create an alternative approach in support of first-time home buyers.

The task force’s experts along with Town staff will be on site to answer questions, with staff focusing on ARUs and the upcoming changes to the Ontario Building Code.

“The public’s input and feedback on both the solutions and the challenges at hand are incredibly important for our team,” said Andrews. “We want to understand what affordability means to our residents and how we can get there together.”

No registration is required to attend this open house.

For additional information contact Councillor Joe Andrews at jandrews@orangeville.ca or 519-278-1079.

