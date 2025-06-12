General News

Town of Orangeville Affordable Housing Task Force holding open house

June 12, 2025   ·   0 Comments

The Town of Orangeville’s Affordable Housing Task Force (AHTF) is inviting the public to an open house to learn more about the growing housing affordability crisis and hear about some proposed actions to address the challenges.

The meeting will be held on June 18, from 7 to 9 p.m. in the upper banquet room at Tony Rose Memorial Sports Centre.

“Like many communities across Ontario, the cost of housing in Orangeville — whether it’s renting or buying — has become unaffordable for many,” said Councillor Joe Andrews, task force chair. “We’re not just studying the issue; we’re looking at real solutions that work specifically for Orangeville.”

The AHTF is made up of experts in the community with backgrounds in real estate, building development and construction. Its goal is to bring tangible recommendations for Orangeville Council to review and present to the municipality.

During the meeting, visitors will have the opportunity to hear about possible solutions. The task force will provide insight into what affordable housing means and seek input on what the community believes is affordable.

That input, noted Andrews, will be vital for the AHTF’s report to council.

Proposed solutions

  • To allow reduced parking requirements for Additional Residential Units (ARUs), making it easier for homeowners to add legal secondary units.
  • Use Town-owned land to build tiny home developments, offering lower-cost housing that complement existing neighbourhoods.
  • Address challenges around four-plex developments, which currently face challenges from provincial regulations.
  • Partner with specific, willing developers to create an alternative approach in support of first-time home buyers.

The task force’s experts along with Town staff will be on site to answer questions, with staff focusing on ARUs and the upcoming changes to the Ontario Building Code.

“The public’s input and feedback on both the solutions and the challenges at hand are incredibly important for our team,” said Andrews. “We want to understand what affordability means to our residents and how we can get there together.”

No registration is required to attend this open house.

For additional information contact Councillor Joe Andrews at jandrews@orangeville.ca or 519-278-1079.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Orangeville Council votes against town staff’s recommendation to approve York Street townhouses

By JAMES MATTHEWS A dozen new townhouse-style units would help fill the dearth of Orangeville’s housing options. That is if town council approved a developer’s ...

Voices against York Street growth decry privacy, property value losses

Dufferin–Caledon MP supports proposed development amidst housing crisis By JAMES MATTHEWS A proposed York Street housing development will change the feel and the ambiance of ...

Orangeville Food Bank celebrates anonymous donation of new van to assist operations

By Brian Lockhart The Orangeville Food Bank is celebrating after an anonymous donor and a local car dealership stepped up to provide the Food Bank ...

Mrs. Roper Romps coming to downtown Orangeville for very first time

By Joshua Drakes For the first time in Orangeville, local residents will be organizing a Mrs. Roper Romp right down Broadway on Saturday (June 14). ...

Top Canadian talent takes over Orangeville Blues and Jazz Festival for a weekend of beats in the streets

By Sam Odrowski The sweet sounds of blues and jazz filled the streets of Orangeville over the weekend as the community gathered, danced, laughed and ...

Black Parents Council, school board at odds over group’s delegation refusal

By Sam Odrowski A group of parents hoped to delegate about anti-Black racism at a recent Upper Grand District School Board (UGDSB) meeting but was ...

Grand Valley Fire Department responds to explosion

By Sam Odrowski A large boom was heard by residents of Grand Valley during the early hours of Monday morning. Homeowners in the area of ...

Dufferin OPP investigating arson in Amaranth, seeking public’s help locating suspects

Dufferin Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a suspicious fire involving two residential structures in Amaranth. Dufferin OPP officers, along with the Grand Valley ...

Retired public health nurse Robin Berger recognized with national medal

By Sam Odrowski A familiar face in the Dufferin County community recently received a prestigious medal on behalf of the British Monarchy. Robin Berger, who ...

United churches throughout Dufferin to mark 100th anniversary with community events

By Paula Brown Three church congregations in Dufferin County will be coming together to celebrate the 100th year anniversary of the United Church of Canada. ...