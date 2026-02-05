General News

Tow truck struck by vehicle, 80-year-old Brampton man charged with careless driving

February 5, 2026   ·   0 Comments

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a male driver after he collided with a tow operator’s vehicle on Jan. 24, around 4:30 p.m.

Officers were on scene of a call for service involving a broken-down vehicle on Mayfield Road, near Robertson Davis Drive, Caledon.Police blocked the live lane of traffic while a local tow operator was working on removing the vehicle from the road. Despite the use of flashing emergency lights and high-visibility reflective gear, a passing vehicle failed to move over and struck the arm of the tow operator, who suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.

As a result of the investigation, an 80-year-old from Brampton was charged with:

  • Careless driving
  • Fail to slow down and proceed with caution for tow truck

Motorists are reminded to proceed with caution when driving past police cars, firetrucks, ambulances, and tow trucks – failure to do so can result in charges.


Readers Comments (0)





Please note: Comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Headline News

Local Special Olympics athlete promotes Tim Hortons Special Olympics donuts

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter Local Special Olympics athlete Ryan MacBean helped promote inclusion, community support, and athletic opportunity during a Special Olympics ...

Local senior told to vacate county housing following wife’s passing

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter A Shelburne resident currently living in county housing is working to find a new home thanks to an ...

Museum of Dufferin to host Mini Olympics event for Family Day

By Joshua Drakes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Museum of Dufferin is bringing some Olympic spirit to Family Day with a Mini Olympics event that ...

Dufferin County joins AMO in advocating for more provincial homelessness funding

By Sam Odrowski The County of Dufferin is sounding the alarm on data recently released by the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) regarding homelessness ...

Mono Winterfest brings the community together to brave the cold

By Joshua Drakes Despite cold conditions, hundreds came out to attend Winterfest at the Mono Community Centre on Feb. 1, enjoying outdoor and indoor activities. ...

Mono fears diminished role after province amalgamates conservation authority

By JAMES MATTHEWS Municipal taxpayers cover the lion’s share of conservation authority costs. The provincial government introduced legislation in October to create the Ontario Provincial ...

Mono council skuttles ballot referendum question

By JAMES MATTHEWS At least one Mono resident has urged town council not to be so quick to dismiss a request for a referendum on ...

Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment Hub launches in Orangeville

By Sam Odrowski Orangeville has been selected as one of 28 new Homelessness and Addiction Recovery Treatment (HART) Hubs in Ontario. The provincial government announced ...

County fears provincial housing legislation may disadvantage renters

By JAMES MATTHEWS Provincial legislation to spur housing development affects the relationship between landlords and their tenants. Bill 60, the Fighting Delays, Building Faster Act, ...

County of Dufferin needs more money to remedy homelessness

By JAMES MATTHEWS More federal and provincial money is required to address homelessness and housing needs in Dufferin County. County staff presented a report to ...