Tow truck struck by vehicle, 80-year-old Brampton man charged with careless driving

February 5, 2026
Caledon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers charged a male driver after he collided with a tow operator’s vehicle on Jan. 24, around 4:30 p.m.
Officers were on scene of a call for service involving a broken-down vehicle on Mayfield Road, near Robertson Davis Drive, Caledon.Police blocked the live lane of traffic while a local tow operator was working on removing the vehicle from the road. Despite the use of flashing emergency lights and high-visibility reflective gear, a passing vehicle failed to move over and struck the arm of the tow operator, who suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident.
As a result of the investigation, an 80-year-old from Brampton was charged with:
Motorists are reminded to proceed with caution when driving past police cars, firetrucks, ambulances, and tow trucks – failure to do so can result in charges.